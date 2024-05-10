Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

“That is the lowest of the low, robbing from a church”

A Sheffield church which has been burgled “over ten times” has again been broken into, with basic food and drink items stolen this time.

St James Church, on Tithe Barn Lane in Woodhouse, had milk, tea, crisps and butter stolen during a break-in this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Locals have guessed at the perpetrators being “kids”, or “someone desperate”, and noted that they could have gone in and gotten the items for free most days.

One commenter said: “That is the lowest of the low, robbing from a church.”

St James Church, Woodhouse, Sheffield

It is not the first time this year the community at the church have faced issues, as a 170-year-old stained glass window was smashed during an earlier incident in January of this year.

That was the fourth break-in in a year.

The community rallied round to help the church pay for repairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reverend June Fox said told The Star previously: “It has made me realise what we mean to the community, we’ve had such generous people drop by just to offer us money and support.”

Locals have suggested CCTV, warning signs, or even a dog to combat the spate of break-ins.

The church is regularly targeted by thieves

St James was considering upping their security after the January incident, and debated installing security shutters.

Rev. Fox added: “We can’t do that; we don’t want a church to look like a fortress but we don’t know what to do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The most recent incident is reported to have occurred between Tuesday morning (May 7) and 8.45am on May 8.