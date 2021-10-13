Halloween in Sheffield promises scarily good family fun times - here's what you need to know

Growtheatre’s Halloween sessions:

For kids who are creative, adventurous and enjoy exploring outdoors, Growtheatre is running fun-packed Halloween sessions in Ecclesall Woods on October 28.

In Ghouls, Goblins and Ghosts… Oh My!, children will meet curious creatures and join their adventure. Sessions involve entertainment, adventure, drama, making, building, games and Forest School skills.

Fun, spooky-themed woodland sessions with Growtheatre

The events are suitable for families with children of all ages, £5.50 per child (under-twos go free with a sibling). Booking is essential at www.growtheatre.org.uk

For more details, contact Paige Liddle on 07735 357411 or email [email protected]

After hours at Kelham Island Museum:

Are you ready for a frightfully fun family evening? Explore Kelham Island Museum after hours with spooky surprises and a trick or treat trail.

Hollywood Bowl is welcoming little monsters at Halloween!

Have a go at slime making, hear some chilling tales from the resident ghosts, and – if you dare – join the spine-tingling cellar tour.

Come along in your best Halloween fancy dress on October 28 and 29 from 5.30-7.30pm.

Spaces on the cellar tour are limited and pre-booking is advised. Access is via a narrow, steep staircase.

Adults have their own Creepy Kelham: After Dark even on October 28, 8-10pm.

Dare to explore the Dino Kingdom's spooky Halloween special fun nights

Brave the museum’s most haunted areas – you may just bump into a spook or two along the way. Grab a drink from the pay bar, enjoy a classic horror movie and take a cellar tour.

Book via museums-sheffield.org.uk/tickets.

Free Halloween game for real-life members of an Addams family:

Calling real-life Addams families – Hollywood Bowl Sheffield at Valley Centertainment is offering a free game to customers named after the spooky characters over the Halloween weekend.

The Lost World area at Gulliver’s Valley in Rotherham

Any guests called Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, Pugsley or Fester, or whose last name is Addams, can take up the offer if they can show proof of identification to the Hollywood Bowl team.

As part of its Halloween package on Saturday October 30 after 7pm, Hollywood Bowl is challenging all customers to play Monster Bowl. Score a strike when the monster pin is in the head position and receive a free drink.

Centre manager David Bolton said: “We understand that being associated with the Addams Family isn’t bewitching all year long but this Halloween we want these customers to feel like the true stars of the show.”

Booking is advised via www.hollywoodbowl.co.uk/groups-parties/halloween-packages

Medieval Mayhem’s Halloween Spooktacular:

Soft play centre Medieval Mayhem in Neepsend Lane, Neepsend is hosting a Halloween Spooktacular on October 31.

Each session on the day will include the chance to handle real live spiders, giant slugs and snakes from Leanimals Mobile Zoo.

Enjoy a Halloween scavenger hunt with prizes or turn your adult into a mummy!

Book at medievalmayhem.co.uk/tickets

Spooky surprises at Dino Kingdom:

When the sun goes down, Dino Kingdom at Thoresby Park near Worksop will transform into a land of spooky surprises with creepy ghosts, skeleton skulls and zombies, spiders and bats and weird witches lurking in the shadows.

Watch out for scary holographic projections, the fire pit with real fire, smoke effects and trick and treat sweets. All the fun available during the day will be on offer as well.

The Halloween specials run on October 22- 24 and 29-31. Details at www.dinokingdom.com.

Gulliver's Valley theme park in Rother Valley has its own Fright Fiesta on October 23-31.

Showcase your fancy dress costume in a spine-tingling street parade or discover some spooktacular rides.

Chance to make spooky surprises with Amazelab:

Amazelab are running a fun session at Cutlery Works food hall in Neepsend Lane, Neepsend. On October 27, there will be a dry ice demonstration, plus the chance to make spooky potions. The 10am session is aimed at children aged 5-11. Book at cutleryworks.co.uk/latest-events

The Church Temple of Fun in Kelham Island has a Halloween Family Fun Day featuring spooky family movie showings at noon and 6pm, games and activities, face painting, a fancy dress competition and trick or treating, as well as kids’ meal deals and a Halloween special menu. Entry is free and there’s no need to book.