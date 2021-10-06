These 10 Sheffield buildings have all been searched by ghost-hunters or have spooky stories to tell of previous spirit sightings. Many of them are pubs – cue old joke about serving spirits after hours!

If you’re looking for some good old fashioned ghost stories to tell this Halloween, look no further.

I worked in The Star building, which is featured, from 1988 and never saw anything particularly scary – but have you ever had a spooky experience?

Share your spine-tingling stories on our Facebook group – Retro and memories – Sheffield Star.

1. Cellar spectre Pictured at the old Earl of Arundel pub, Queens Road, Sheffield, where Michael Whelan and Hayley Turner are seen in the cellar where they saw ghostly figures Photo: Mike Waistell Photo Sales

2. Ghoul Inn... The Ball Inn, Upwell Street, said to be haunted Photo: Barry Richardson Photo Sales

3. Behind you! Jeff Boss at The Shakespeare pub on Gibraltar Street, Sheffield, standing in front of a ghoulish figure in the pool room where people have reported seeing ghosts Photo: Sarah Washbourn Photo Sales

4. Tools for the job Ghost hunters at the Stanley Tools Factory in Tinsley, Sheffield Photo: submitted Photo Sales