Here we look back in pictures at just some of the inspiring teachers who have featured in The Star’s pages over the years. Did any of them teach you or your kids? No doubt you developed more respect for them and the tough job they all do if you were home schooling during lockdown!
1. Cookery collaboration
Food technology teacher Deb Loasby helps Travis Caddy, left, and Joe Barber at Westbourne Junior School, Sheffield in March 2010
Photo: Roger Nadal
2. Making music
Deputy headteacher Sue Atkinson leads a class in the music and dance room in the then new Sharrow Primary School, joined by Coun Jean Cromar, in December 2007
Photo: Barry Richardson
3. Outdoor learning
Class teacher Sarah Waight with pupil Joshua Fenley in the outdoor classroom at Sir Harold Jackson Primary School, Bradway on November 7, 2007
Photo: Roger Nadal
4. King Ted's teacher
Sarah Evans, a teacher at King Edward VII School, Sheffield, pictured in 2010
Photo: Steve Parkin