Wisewood School teacher Paddy Lyons with GCSE students Josh Hutchinson and Richard Anderson in August 2007
Wisewood School teacher Paddy Lyons with GCSE students Josh Hutchinson and Richard Anderson in August 2007

Can you spot your teacher in these retro pictures taken at Sheffield schools?

Were your Sheffield schooldays the best days of your life, as tiresome adults would often tell you as a child?

By Julia Armstrong
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 10:26 am

Here we look back in pictures at just some of the inspiring teachers who have featured in The Star’s pages over the years. Did any of them teach you or your kids? No doubt you developed more respect for them and the tough job they all do if you were home schooling during lockdown!

1. Cookery collaboration

Food technology teacher Deb Loasby helps Travis Caddy, left, and Joe Barber at Westbourne Junior School, Sheffield in March 2010

Photo: Roger Nadal

2. Making music

Deputy headteacher Sue Atkinson leads a class in the music and dance room in the then new Sharrow Primary School, joined by Coun Jean Cromar, in December 2007

Photo: Barry Richardson

3. Outdoor learning

Class teacher Sarah Waight with pupil Joshua Fenley in the outdoor classroom at Sir Harold Jackson Primary School, Bradway on November 7, 2007

Photo: Roger Nadal

4. King Ted's teacher

Sarah Evans, a teacher at King Edward VII School, Sheffield, pictured in 2010

Photo: Steve Parkin

