News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

England v USA: 11 of the best venues to see Qatar World Cup 2022 matches in Sheffield

England got off to a great start in World Cup 2022 – and the Three Lions are back in action on Friday November 25.

By David Kessen
4 minutes ago

After winning their first game 6-2, against Iran, England are back in action again for the second time this week. All the games are thousands of miles away, so going to the games will not be an option for many people.

World Cup Games are being shown on live television in the UK. But if you want to watch games with a group, we’ve created a list of some of the the best places in and around Sheffield where you can watch football live with a drink in your hand as well as snacks to tide you over to the final whistle.

The final will take place on Sunday, December 18 at 3pm.

1. Great venues

We have listed some of the best places to watch the England v USA game

Photo: Matthew Lofthouse / SWNS

Photo Sales

2. The Graduate, Surrey Street

Popular pub, The Graduate on Surrey Street is a popular place to watch football

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

3. Sports Lounge Genting Casino, Sheffield

The sports lounge at Genting Casino in Sheffield screens football

Photo: Google Images

Photo Sales

4. Magna

The Matchzone has announced it will be showing all three England group stages as well as the final on the inflatable movie screen at Magna Science Adventure Centre, Rotherham, where it will stand eight metres high and 12 metres wide. Book tickets on https://fixr.co/organiser/564547664

Photo: Chris Etchells

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
USAEnglandSheffieldIran