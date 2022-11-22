After winning their first game 6-2, against Iran , England are back in action again for the second time this week. All the games are thousands of miles away, so going to the games will not be an option for many people.

World Cup Games are being shown on live television in the UK. But if you want to watch games with a group, we’ve created a list of some of the the best places in and around Sheffield where you can watch football live with a drink in your hand as well as snacks to tide you over to the final whistle.