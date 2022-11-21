News you can trust since 1887
Popular pub, The Graduate on Surrey Street is a popular place to watch football

England v Iran: Best places to watch Qatar World Cup 2022 games in Sheffield

The FIFA football World Cup is underway – with England in action for the first time on Monday November 21.

By David Kessen
4 minutes ago

The first game was Qatar v Ecuador, with both England v Iran and Wales v USA set to be played the following day (November 21). All the games are thousands of miles away, so going to the games will not be an option for many people.

World Cup Games are being shown on live television in the UK. But if you want to watch games with a group, we’ve created a list of some of the the best places in and around Sheffield where you can watch football live with a drink in your hand as well as snacks to tide you over to the final whistle.

The final will take place on Sunday, December 18 at 3pm.

1. Sports Lounge Genting Casino, Sheffield

The sports lounge at Genting Casino in Sheffield screens football

Photo: Google Images

2. Magna

The Matchzone has announced it will be showing all three England group stages as well as the final on the inflatable movie screen at Magna Science Adventure Centre, Rotherham, where it will stand eight metres high and 12 metres wide. Book tickets on https://fixr.co/organiser/564547664

Photo: Chris Etchells

3. Champs Sports Bar, Ecclesall Road

Watch matches live from Champs Sports Bar on their state of the art 4K Ultra HD screens.

Photo: Champs

4. The Nursery Tavern, Ecclesall Road

The Nursery Tavern is rated highly for its 'huge beer garden' with a giant TV' used for screening sports.

Photo: Google

