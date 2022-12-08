England v France: 12 of the best places in Sheffield to watch the Qatar World Cup 2022 quarter final
After beating Senegal in the last 16, England are back in World Cup action on Saturday in a quarter final clash with France.
Having beaten Iran 6-2, and then drawing 0-0 with the USA, England beat Wales 3-0 to top their group and line up their first match in the knock-out stage. And another 3-0 success against Senegal secured a places in the last eight.
The France game is due to kick off at 7pm. All the World Cup games are thousands of miles away, so going to the games will not be an option for many people.
World Cup Games are being shown on live television in the UK. But if you want to watch games with a group, we’ve created a list of some of the the best places in and around Sheffield where you can watch football live with a drink in your hand as well as snacks to tide you over to the final whistle.
The final will take place on Sunday, December 18 at 3pm.