After beating Senegal in the last 16, England are back in World Cup action on Saturday in a quarter final clash with France.

Having beaten Iran 6-2, and then drawing 0-0 with the USA, England beat Wales 3-0 to top their group and line up their first match in the knock-out stage. And another 3-0 success against Senegal secured a places in the last eight.

The France game is due to kick off at 7pm. All the World Cup games are thousands of miles away, so going to the games will not be an option for many people.

World Cup Games are being shown on live television in the UK. But if you want to watch games with a group, we’ve created a list of some of the the best places in and around Sheffield where you can watch football live with a drink in your hand as well as snacks to tide you over to the final whistle.

The final will take place on Sunday, December 18 at 3pm.

Celebrations England fans celebrate the 3-0 win over Senegal

The Graduate, Surrey Street Popular pub, The Graduate on Surrey Street is a popular place to watch football

Sports Lounge Genting Casino, Sheffield The sports lounge at Genting Casino in Sheffield screens football

Magna The Matchzone has announced it will be showing all three England group stages as well as the final on the inflatable movie screen at Magna Science Adventure Centre, Rotherham, where it will stand eight metres high and 12 metres wide. Book tickets on https://fixr.co/organiser/564547664