News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Blades seal Larouci signing after rival interest from Championship
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Cycling Sheffield Grand Prix: All you need to know about major cycle race in city today

Sheffield city centre is transformed today – into a competitive cycling circuit.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 19th Jul 2023, 09:49 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 09:49 BST

It is the ninth year competitive cycling has hits the streets for the 2023 Sheffield Grand Prix and today’s action forms part of the British Cycling National Circuit Race Series, attracting the UK’s top teams and riders to race around a new reworked 1.4km circuit. Well over 100 riders are involved.

What is cycling’s Sheffield Grand Prix route?

The clockwise route starts on Union Street, before joining Pinstone Street, passing the Peace Gardens, and then onto Surrey Street. From there it joins Norfolk Street, before turning right at the Crucible, onto Arundel Gate, turning right at Furnival Square roundabout to join Furnival Gate, then turning right to complete the circuit back along Union Street.

Sheffield city centre is transformed today – into a competitive cycling circuit as competitive cycling hits the streets for the 2023 Sheffield Grand Prix. PIcture shows the 2016 raceSheffield city centre is transformed today – into a competitive cycling circuit as competitive cycling hits the streets for the 2023 Sheffield Grand Prix. PIcture shows the 2016 race
Sheffield city centre is transformed today – into a competitive cycling circuit as competitive cycling hits the streets for the 2023 Sheffield Grand Prix. PIcture shows the 2016 race
Most Popular

    How can I see the Sheffield Grand Prix?

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Spectators will be able to watch the action from most of the points along the route. Organisers have set up a race village around the Town Hall and the Peace Gardens, with family activities on the site including bike stands, food and face painting for youngsters.

    The event takes place in the heart of the city centre, with early evening activity focused on the Peace Gardens and surrounding area.

    The first youth races will start at 5pm and the Sheffield Grand Prix will bring the evening to a climax with the country’s top male and female professional riders racing around the city centre circuit.

    Each lap of just over 1.4km includes a cobbled section and sweeps past famous landmarks such as the Crucible Theatre and Sheffield Town Hall, before finishing outside Browns Sheffield on Union Street.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The race will see a number of road closures, and bus services will be diverted, with stops moved to different locations during the event.

    Sheffield Cycling grand prix races and start times

    The list of races and their starting times is as follows:

    > 5.50pm: Cocker and Carr Youth A&B Boys Race

    > 5.51pm: Cocker and Carr Youth A&B Girls Race

    > 6.35pm: JE James Classic 2/3/4 Support Race

    > 7.30pm: British Cycling Circuit Series – The McLaren Automotive Women’s Grand Prix

    > 8.30pm: British Cycling Circuit Series – The Bike Box Alan Men’s Grand Prix