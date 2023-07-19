It is the ninth year competitive cycling has hits the streets for the 2023 Sheffield Grand Prix and today’s action forms part of the British Cycling National Circuit Race Series, attracting the UK’s top teams and riders to race around a new reworked 1.4km circuit. Well over 100 riders are involved.

What is cycling’s Sheffield Grand Prix route?

The clockwise route starts on Union Street, before joining Pinstone Street, passing the Peace Gardens, and then onto Surrey Street. From there it joins Norfolk Street, before turning right at the Crucible, onto Arundel Gate, turning right at Furnival Square roundabout to join Furnival Gate, then turning right to complete the circuit back along Union Street.

How can I see the Sheffield Grand Prix?

Spectators will be able to watch the action from most of the points along the route. Organisers have set up a race village around the Town Hall and the Peace Gardens, with family activities on the site including bike stands, food and face painting for youngsters.

The event takes place in the heart of the city centre, with early evening activity focused on the Peace Gardens and surrounding area.

The first youth races will start at 5pm and the Sheffield Grand Prix will bring the evening to a climax with the country’s top male and female professional riders racing around the city centre circuit.

Each lap of just over 1.4km includes a cobbled section and sweeps past famous landmarks such as the Crucible Theatre and Sheffield Town Hall, before finishing outside Browns Sheffield on Union Street.

Sheffield Cycling grand prix races and start times

The list of races and their starting times is as follows:

> 5.50pm: Cocker and Carr Youth A&B Boys Race

> 5.51pm: Cocker and Carr Youth A&B Girls Race

> 6.35pm: JE James Classic 2/3/4 Support Race

> 7.30pm: British Cycling Circuit Series – The McLaren Automotive Women’s Grand Prix