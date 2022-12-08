A Sheffield dog exercise park in the Rivelin Valley that was told to close because it contravened green belt rules has now won the right to reopen.

Sheffield City Council’s planning committee gave permission to a revised proposal for a dog exercise area on land opposite Holme Head Wheel Dam on Rivelin Valley Road.

A proposal made in September by landowner Mick Hill was rejected because it was too visible in an area of high landscape value. The revised scheme moves the exercise area to a less visible part of the land near Mr Hill’s stables and includes only two car parking spaces.

Fencing has been changed to a type thought more suitable in a rural setting and no permanent structures will be allowed in the exercise area. Previously, Mr Hill wanted to build a wooden shelter for people to get out of bad weather.

Mick Hill talking about his Rivelin Valley dog park plans at a Sheffield City Council planning committee meeting in September. A revised plan has just been approved

Mr Hill said previously that the exercise area is much needed because it would provide a safe and enclosed environment for dogs and owners, which is important for reactive, nervous, rescue, recovering or young dogs. It will be used by one owner at a time.

‘Massive improvement’

There are no other similar facilities in Sheffield, the committee heard in September. The application was supported by dog owners who used the enclosed area before the council told Mr Hill he needed planning permission to operate a public facility. He said he originally set it up to exercise his own dogs, and passers-by asked to use it.

Councillor Mike Chaplin said: “I want to commend officers and the applicant on working together on coming up with a much more workable scheme. Everyone accepts that there is a need for this facility but looked to how it is presented within a part of the landscape that is valued and has a high designation.”

Stables in the Rivelin Valley, Sheffield on the same land as the dog park being set up by Mick Hill

Coun Cliff Woodcraft agreed: “This is a much improved application. Moving it further back has taken away from the visual impact. The fencing is a massive improvement.”

Mr Hill said after the meeting: “I’m happy it’s been resolved. It’s been a long battle. We’ll be opening soon because we’ve got to meet the conditions first.”