Clifton Park’s splash park has reopened after a major refurb, with Sheffield families weighing in on its new look.

Clifton Park’s much-loved Splash Park is officially open again and families are already flocking to enjoy its new look.

After months of redevelopment, the waterplay area has undergone a major transformation to upgrade ageing features.

This update improved accessibility, providing an more fun and inclusive experience for local families.

And according to early visitors, it’s been well worth the wait.

“Absolutely amazing refurb,” said Emma Richardson, one of the visitors praising the revamped facility.

Fletcher Raz Jim added: “Great value for money—was there yesterday with my visiting grandsons, so much fun. Bringing swimsuits next time we come.”

Tina Cheetham echoed the sentiment: “We’ve been today—money well spent. Lots of kids there having fun for free. Nice day out.”

The redeveloped splash zone now features interactive jets, fountains and a towering six-metre “super splash” tipping bucket.

Classic elements like the paddling pool and fountains have been retained, while new safer surfacing, a foot-washing station and better access points have made the space easier and safer for all.

With space for up to 600 users including spectators, the Splash Park remains free to enter and continues to be a key highlight of Clifton Park’s family-friendly offering.

Toilets and changing rooms are still in place, and the surrounding grassy areas are perfect for picnics in the sun.

Officials say that thanks to input from more than 200 residents during the consultation process, the final design reflects community wishes to retain the park’s charm while boosting its reliability.

A new water treatment system has also been installed behind a three-metre fence to improve maintenance and reduce the risk of breakdowns that had plagued the old setup.