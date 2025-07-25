Emmaus Sheffield need your vote for major charity award

Homelessness charity Emmaus Sheffield needs supporters to get online and vote for them in the 2025 Sheffield Mutual Charity Awards.

Emmaus Sheffield is the working community with quality, self-contained accommodation, training facilities and a workspace for previously homeless men and women aged 18 years and over.

It aims through its Social Enterprise programme to provide meaningful work and enable the people it supports – known as companions - to eventually become self-supporting once more.

And it is one of the ten local charities to have reached the finals of this year’s Sheffield Mutual Charity Awards, recognising and supporting the work of local charities.

Voting is now open, with the top three charities in with a chance of receiving a cash award of £5,000, £1,500 or £1,000.

“We are delighted to have reached the final top ten shortlist but now it really is down to the public to show their support by voting for us,” said Emmaus Sheffield Marketing and Development Manager Charley Fedorenko.

“A successful vote for us really make a massive difference to the lives of our companions.

“Voting closes on August 31 so there’s plenty of time for all our supporters to get behind us.

“It’s free and takes only a minute to complete but that one minute willl help us to make real change.”

To vote for Emmaus Sheffield visit sheffieldmutual.com/sheffield-mutual-2025-charity-award/

To find out more about Emmaus visit emmaus-sheffield.org.uk or call 0114 272 0677.