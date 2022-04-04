7 things to do in Sheffield: From Everybody’s Talking About Jamie to cheese and wine tasting

Here’s seven of our top picks.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

The smash-hit musical returns home to Sheffield, featuring West End star Layton Williams and EastEnders’ much-loved Shane Richie as Hugo/Loco Chanelle both reprising their roles from the critically acclaimed West End production. The performance takes place at the Lyceum Theatre between Monday, April 11, and Saturday, April 16. For tickets and prices visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Cheese and wine taster evening

Sheffield's very own Parisian wine expert Patrice Lipatti-Mesme in association with La Bon Vin, will provide an entertaining evening of fine wine tasting, each paired with a perfectly matched Yorkshire cheese. The event takes place at The Psalter on Thursday, April 7, between 7pm and 8,30pm. Tickets cost £32.93 available from www.eventbrite.co.uk

Still life mindful art workshop

Cheese and Wine Taster Evening.

Participants are invited to draw an object at Sheffield Creative Guild in Orchard Square. It takes place on Friday, April 8, between 10.30am and 12.30pm. Tickets cost £7.50 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

Not Without My Ghosts: The Artist As Medium

From William Blake to Susan Hiller, artists have long found fascination with the idea of forces beyond those accepted by the modern world. See this latest exhibition at the Millennium Gallery, Arundel Gate, until Sunday, June 26. Free entry, visit www.museums-sheffield.org.uk for more information.

The Undercover Hippy

'Art in Mind' Still Life Mindful Art Workshop.

Billy Rowan’s music brings together powerful messages, infectious reggae rhythms, and the lyrical delivery of a skilled mc. Catch him at The Greystones pub ob Saturday, April 9, from 7.30pm to 11pm. Tickets are £15 available from www.wegottickets.com

Hallam Sinfonia with Jon Boden.

Jon Boden will sing songs from his 'Floodplain Trilogy' at Abbeydale Picture House on Saturday, April 9 from, 7.30pm.

Community tree planting day

Not Without My Ghosts: The Artist As Medium.

Take part in a family-friendly morning of tree planting at Bolehills park in Crookes on Saturday, April 9, from 10am to noon. Free to attend. Visit www.eventbrite.co.uk for more information.

The Undercover Hippy.

Hallam Sinfonia with Jon Boden.