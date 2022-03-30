Lane7 Sheffield: Venue launches unique Easter Kegg filled with 24 cocktails made popular on Sex in the City
A popular Sheffield bowling alley has launched a unique ‘Easter Kegg' – filled with 24 cocktails!
The special limited-edition offer has been launched at Lane7 in Sheffield city centre and contains 24 x 125ml servings of the classic retro cocktail Cosmopolitan.
Made with Grey Goose vodka, cranberry juice, triple sec, and fresh lime juice, the cosmopolitan was made famous by the hit-show Sex in the City and remains a firm classic thanks to its sweetness with a hint of sour.
It will be available from Monday, April 4, to Easter Monday and costs £120.
Graeme Smith, chief operating officer at Lane7 Group, said “Normally Easter Eggs are reserved for children, but we thought we’d create something for the big kids to enjoy.”
To pre-order your Easter K’egg head to Lane7.co.uk or email [email protected] quoting Easter K’egg.