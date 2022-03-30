Lane7 Sheffield: Venue launches unique Easter Kegg filled with 24 cocktails made popular on Sex in the City

The special limited-edition offer has been launched at Lane7 in Sheffield city centre and contains 24 x 125ml servings of the classic retro cocktail Cosmopolitan.

Made with Grey Goose vodka, cranberry juice, triple sec, and fresh lime juice, the cosmopolitan was made famous by the hit-show Sex in the City and remains a firm classic thanks to its sweetness with a hint of sour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Easter Kegg at Lane7.

It will be available from Monday, April 4, to Easter Monday and costs £120.

Graeme Smith, chief operating officer at Lane7 Group, said “Normally Easter Eggs are reserved for children, but we thought we’d create something for the big kids to enjoy.”