After last year’s celebrations were cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions, many venues are back with a bang this October and are kicking things up a notch with a host of scary events to get you into the spirit.

And don’t worry, Halloween is not just for kids – there is plenty going on for the grown ups too, including big nights out at clubs, pub quizzes and drive-in movies.

Here are 18 of the biggest Halloween events for adults in Sheffield this year.

Club nights

Bou, Mc Haribo & Corrupt UK

Where: Tank nightclub

Nightclubs across Sheffield are hosting Halloween events and special nights out across the month, including Corportation on Milton Street. Picture: Google Maps.

When: Friday, October 29, 11:30pm to 5am (last entry 1am)

Who: Over 18s only

Price: Standard tickets £10.64 and queue jump tickets £12.32

Tickets available from the Skiddle website here.

Utilita Arena in Sheffield will be the home to a weekend of Halloween-themed drive-in movie events at the end of October, showing a range of scary films.

Halloween Drop

Where: Corporation nightclub

When: Friday, October 29, 10pm to 3am

Who: Over 18s only

Price: Tickets including queue jump £5

Tickets available from the Skiddle website here.

Tech House Chainsaw Massacre with Richy Ahmed

Where: Code nightclub

When: Friday, October 29, 10pm to 5am

Who: Over 18s only

Price: Advance discount tickets £13.38

Tickets available from the Skiddle website here.

Infuse Fridays - Halloween Special

Where: Onyx nightclub

When: Friday, October 29, 11pm to 4.30am

Who: Over 18s only

Price: Free entry before midnight

Tickets available from the Skiddle website here.

Fearfest 21

Drum&bass/techno music event featuring scare actors, chaotic clowns, fire breathing zombies, inflatables, Co2, confetti, fire and more spooky surprises throughout the whole venue.

Where: Magna Science Adventure Centre, Rotherham

When: Saturday, October 30, 4pm to 3am

Who: Over 18s only

Price: Standard ticket £49.84, queue jump £54.32, VIP ticket £59.92

Tickets available from the Skiddle website here.

Fearfest after party - Shaun Dean, Trilla, Pantha, EJ

Where: Tank nightclub

When: Saturday, October 30, 11:30pm to 7am (last entry 4am)Who: Over 18s only

Price: Standard ticket £12.04, queue jump ticket £13.44

Tickets available from the Skiddle website here.

Nostalgia Halloween Old School Vinyl Special

Where: Record Junkee

When: Saturday, October 30, 10pm to 5am (last entry 1am)

Who: Over 18s only

Price: Standard ticket £6

Tickets available from the Skiddle website here.

Leadmill Fridays Halloween special:

Where: Leadmill nightclub

When: Friday, October 29, 11pm to 4am

Who: Over 18s only

Price: Advance ticket £7

Tickets available from the Skiddle website here.

Sonic Saturday Halloween special:

Where: Leadmill nightclub

When: Saturday, October 30, 11pm to 4am

Who: Over 18s only

Price: Advance ticket £7

Tickets available from the Skiddle website here.

Scary Tarts:

Where: Foundry - University of Sheffield Students’ Union

When: Saturday, October 30, 11.30pm to 3.30am (doors close at 1am)

Who: Over 18s only

Price: Advance tickets £5, on the door £6

*Note - this is a student only event for students at any university in Sheffield - although students are allowed to bring up to two non-student guests with them.

Tickets available from the Sheffied Students’ Union website here.

The Big Freshers Halloween Nightmare:

A unique celebration of Halloween, underworld freak shows and clubbing inspired by the art of the Haunted Dead, including horrifying stage shows and breathtaking action set to an epic soundtrack.

Where: Corporation nightclub

When: Sunday, October 31, 10pm to 4am

Who: Over 18s only

Price: Final release tickets £16.99

Tickets available from the Fatsoma website here.

Non-club nights – pubs, movies and more

Halloween Drive-In Cinema:

Screenings of Halloween favourites across the weekend, with family-flicks during the day and spookier showings for adults in the evening, including IT and The Exorcist.

Where: Utilita Arena Sheffield

When: Friday, October 29 - Sunday, October 31

Price: Tickets from £31.80 per car

Tickets available from the Daisy Dukes website here.

Halloween Drag Queen Bingo and Show with Miss Tish Ewe & Electric Blue:

Where: Malin Bridge Inn

When: Saturday, October 23, 7pm to 11pm

Price: Tickets £11. Ticket price includes entry, four bingo game sheets, glow sticks and a Cabaret after-show.

Fancy dress is encouraged for Halloween - but be warned, this one isn’t for the faint hearted!

Tickets available from the All Events In website here.

Halloween Party - Jo Carley & The Old Dry Skulls:

Jo Carley and The Old Dry Skulls combine the voodoo sounds of 1930’s ska and the blues with old-timey vaudeville cabaret.

Where: The Dorothy Pax

When: Friday, October 29, 8pm to 11pm

Price: Advance tickets £7.50, on the door tickets £10

Tickets available from the All Events In website here.

Halloween Party at The Dove:

Where: The Dove and Rainbow

When: Saturday, October 30

Price: Free entry, free shot for fancy dress, and some special Halloween cocktails.

Tickets available from the All Events In website here.

Horror Film Festival:

A special Halloween screening of the ‘Unholy Trinity’ of folk-horror: The Wicker Man / Blood on Satan's Claw / Witchfinder General

Where: The Abbeydale Picture House

When: Sunday, October 31, 3pm to 9.45pm

Price: Full day ticket £20, individual screenings £8 (£15 and £5 for concessions)

Tickets available from the All Events In website here.

Halloween Ghost Night featuring Jo Nettleton and Team Spirit Paranormal:

Where: Old Harrow, Grenoside

When: Sunday, October 31, 7.30pm to 10.30pm

Delving into the history of the Old Harrow and the village of Grenoside while enjoying drinks and some snacks too. The night will be finished off with a mediumship demo from Jo Nettleton herself.

Tickets available from the All Events In website here.

Halloween Music Quiz and Disco:

Where: Malin Bridge Inn

When: Sunday, Oct 31, 8pm

Price: Free entry - free shot for everyone in fancy dress