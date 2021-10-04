18 Halloween events for adults in Sheffield 2021: scary activities near me from Fearfest to drive-in movies
Halloween is set to be a big event in Sheffield this year, with a number of spooky activities planned across the city.
After last year’s celebrations were cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions, many venues are back with a bang this October and are kicking things up a notch with a host of scary events to get you into the spirit.
And don’t worry, Halloween is not just for kids – there is plenty going on for the grown ups too, including big nights out at clubs, pub quizzes and drive-in movies.
Here are 18 of the biggest Halloween events for adults in Sheffield this year.
Club nights
Bou, Mc Haribo & Corrupt UK
Where: Tank nightclub
When: Friday, October 29, 11:30pm to 5am (last entry 1am)
Who: Over 18s only
Price: Standard tickets £10.64 and queue jump tickets £12.32
Halloween Drop
Where: Corporation nightclub
When: Friday, October 29, 10pm to 3am
Who: Over 18s only
Price: Tickets including queue jump £5
Tech House Chainsaw Massacre with Richy Ahmed
Where: Code nightclub
When: Friday, October 29, 10pm to 5am
Who: Over 18s only
Price: Advance discount tickets £13.38
Infuse Fridays - Halloween Special
Where: Onyx nightclub
When: Friday, October 29, 11pm to 4.30am
Who: Over 18s only
Price: Free entry before midnight
Fearfest 21
Drum&bass/techno music event featuring scare actors, chaotic clowns, fire breathing zombies, inflatables, Co2, confetti, fire and more spooky surprises throughout the whole venue.
Where: Magna Science Adventure Centre, Rotherham
When: Saturday, October 30, 4pm to 3am
Who: Over 18s only
Price: Standard ticket £49.84, queue jump £54.32, VIP ticket £59.92
Fearfest after party - Shaun Dean, Trilla, Pantha, EJ
Where: Tank nightclub
When: Saturday, October 30, 11:30pm to 7am (last entry 4am)Who: Over 18s only
Price: Standard ticket £12.04, queue jump ticket £13.44
Nostalgia Halloween Old School Vinyl Special
Where: Record Junkee
When: Saturday, October 30, 10pm to 5am (last entry 1am)
Who: Over 18s only
Price: Standard ticket £6
Leadmill Fridays Halloween special:
Where: Leadmill nightclub
When: Friday, October 29, 11pm to 4am
Who: Over 18s only
Price: Advance ticket £7
Sonic Saturday Halloween special:
Where: Leadmill nightclub
When: Saturday, October 30, 11pm to 4am
Who: Over 18s only
Price: Advance ticket £7
Scary Tarts:
Where: Foundry - University of Sheffield Students’ Union
When: Saturday, October 30, 11.30pm to 3.30am (doors close at 1am)
Who: Over 18s only
Price: Advance tickets £5, on the door £6
*Note - this is a student only event for students at any university in Sheffield - although students are allowed to bring up to two non-student guests with them.
Tickets available from the Sheffied Students’ Union website here.
The Big Freshers Halloween Nightmare:
A unique celebration of Halloween, underworld freak shows and clubbing inspired by the art of the Haunted Dead, including horrifying stage shows and breathtaking action set to an epic soundtrack.
Where: Corporation nightclub
When: Sunday, October 31, 10pm to 4am
Who: Over 18s only
Price: Final release tickets £16.99
Tickets available from the Fatsoma website here.
Non-club nights – pubs, movies and more
Halloween Drive-In Cinema:
Screenings of Halloween favourites across the weekend, with family-flicks during the day and spookier showings for adults in the evening, including IT and The Exorcist.
Where: Utilita Arena Sheffield
When: Friday, October 29 - Sunday, October 31
Price: Tickets from £31.80 per car
Tickets available from the Daisy Dukes website here.
Halloween Drag Queen Bingo and Show with Miss Tish Ewe & Electric Blue:
Where: Malin Bridge Inn
When: Saturday, October 23, 7pm to 11pm
Price: Tickets £11. Ticket price includes entry, four bingo game sheets, glow sticks and a Cabaret after-show.
Fancy dress is encouraged for Halloween - but be warned, this one isn’t for the faint hearted!
Halloween Party - Jo Carley & The Old Dry Skulls:
Jo Carley and The Old Dry Skulls combine the voodoo sounds of 1930’s ska and the blues with old-timey vaudeville cabaret.
Where: The Dorothy Pax
When: Friday, October 29, 8pm to 11pm
Price: Advance tickets £7.50, on the door tickets £10
Halloween Party at The Dove:
Where: The Dove and Rainbow
When: Saturday, October 30
Price: Free entry, free shot for fancy dress, and some special Halloween cocktails.
Horror Film Festival:
A special Halloween screening of the ‘Unholy Trinity’ of folk-horror: The Wicker Man / Blood on Satan's Claw / Witchfinder General
Where: The Abbeydale Picture House
When: Sunday, October 31, 3pm to 9.45pm
Price: Full day ticket £20, individual screenings £8 (£15 and £5 for concessions)
Halloween Ghost Night featuring Jo Nettleton and Team Spirit Paranormal:
Where: Old Harrow, Grenoside
When: Sunday, October 31, 7.30pm to 10.30pm
Delving into the history of the Old Harrow and the village of Grenoside while enjoying drinks and some snacks too. The night will be finished off with a mediumship demo from Jo Nettleton herself.
Halloween Music Quiz and Disco:
Where: Malin Bridge Inn
When: Sunday, Oct 31, 8pm
Price: Free entry - free shot for everyone in fancy dress