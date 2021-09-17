Halloween spectacular event due to take place at Sheffield community centre

Over the past few years fundraisers, including Stocksbridge resident Lee Shepherd, have held various events such as The Collins Cup Festival which has raised over £10,000 for various mental health charities.Now event organisers, including Lee Hible at Stocksbridge Leisure Centre and local musician Graham Lindley are organising a community event to mark Halloween.This event will be split into two separate occasions. A children’s event will run from 3pm to 6pm at the leisure centre and will include a fantastic party with lots of excitement and spooky fun.There will be animal encounters from Wriggley Roadshow as well as a bouncy castle, soft archery, disco, face paints and fancy dress with prizes for best dressed. Admission is £3.In the evening there will be a Halloween spectacular event 7.30pm until late.This event will feature live music and tasty treats will be served up by Bears Street Foods.Entry is £10 with £5 of each ticket price going directly towards providing mental health schemes in the community.

Tickets for both events are available from the leisure centre.Organiser Lee Shepherd said: “We’re really keen that money raised in the Valley goes to local causes. Following this event, we’ll be asking the local community how they’d like the money we raise to be spent and whether there are any specific projects to support good mental health that we can help fund.“We are still in the process of organising this event and would like to invite local businesses to help us as community put on the best Halloween event we can. If your business can providing our group with sponsorship for the event to help cover the cost of decorating the venue, please get in touch.”Anyone who would like to support the community event should contact Lee on 07923574946