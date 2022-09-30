The Wombats will be making their highly-anticipated return to the steel city later this year as part of their UK tour.

The tour was announced shortly after the release of their fifth studio album, “Fix Yourself, Not the World”, which came out on January 14, 2022.

On August 16, 2022, The Wombats also released a new six-track EP, entitled “Is This What It Feels Like To Feel Like This?”. The EP is expected to be promoted through the tour.

Formed in Liverpool, The Wombats have been active since 2003, producing hits such as "Let’s Dance to Joy Division" and “Kill the Director”.

Here’s everything you’ll need to know about The Wombat’s upcoming Sheffield concert.

When will The Wombats play at the O2 Academy Arena in Sheffield?

The Wombats’ concert at the O2 Academy Arena in Sheffield will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022.

The show is set to start at 6:30, with an arena curfew coming into effect at 10pm.

The Wombats have been active in the UK indie rock scene for almost two decades.

Where can I buy tickets?

Unfortunately, The Wombats’ concert in Sheffield in October is now sold out.

However, you may be able to obtain one via Seeticket’s face-to-face resale service. The original price of the tickets was £31.65.

What will the setlist be?

It’s always difficult to accurately predict a setlist - however, this was the setlist for the last concert that The Wombats played on August 27, 2022:

Moving to New York Techno Fan Ready for the High Lemon to a Knife Fight Kill the Director Method to the Madness Tokyo (Vampires & Wolves) Greek Tragedy If You Ever Leave, I’m Coming With You Let’s Dance to Joy Division Turn