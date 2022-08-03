concert - adobe stock image

It is the thick of summer music festival season right now and as we have bid our farewells to the most anticipated music festival, ‘Tramlines’, it leaves us with the question with who else will be coming to Sheffield this summer.

So without further ado, we’ve compiled a list of the remaining major gig and concert announcements in recent weeks to for a round to ensure you don’t miss anything with lots of big name music legends coming to Sheffield in the coming months.

Coming to the Utilita Arena in Sheffield on October 2 will be the English singer, songwriter and guitarist George Ezra.

On October 12, the popular British rapper, Aitch will be performing at the O2 Academy in Sheffield.

Also coming to the O2 Academy in Sheffield on October 21 are English Indie Rock Band, The Wombats.

The popular Sugababes will also soon be coming to Sheffield’s O2 Academy on October 25

On November 15, Jamie T will be performing at the O2 Academy in Sheffield

On November 17, Scottish indie pop band, Belle & Sebastian will also be performing at O2 Academy in Sheffield

On November 18, N-Dubz, the English hip hop trio from Camden Town, London, consisting of cousins Dappy and Tulisa, and Fazer will be at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield during their tour

Amyl & The Sniffers will be performing at The Leadmill in Sheffield on November 22.