Hartington taken by Jennifer Rowlett

Reader Picture Competition: The end of September brings Autumn colours aplenty

As September's reader picture competition comes to a close the winner will be announced next week in the Telegraph.

By Angela Furniss
Friday, 30th September 2022, 8:47 am

Why not have a go yourself at entering your favourite photograph, of Sheffield or the Peak District for October?

The best photograph sent in each month will win a £25 gift card to spend at Atkinson’s in Sheffield.

Email your images to Angela Furniss at [email protected] or via Twitter to @angelafurniss2. Good luck to everyone.​​​​​​​

1. Botanical Gardens

Botanical Gardens by Andrea Watts

Photo: Andrea Watts

2. Sheffield general cemetery

Sheffield general cemetery by Rebekah Matthews

Photo: Rebekah Matthews

3. Autumn colours

Autumn colours taken by Pat Hutchinson

Photo: Pat Hutchinson

4. The River Porter in Bingham Park

The River Porter in Bingham Park by Andy Wood

Photo: Andy Wood

