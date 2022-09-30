Reader Picture Competition: The end of September brings Autumn colours aplenty
As September's reader picture competition comes to a close the winner will be announced next week in the Telegraph.
By Angela Furniss
Friday, 30th September 2022, 8:47 am
Why not have a go yourself at entering your favourite photograph, of Sheffield or the Peak District for October?
The best photograph sent in each month will win a £25 gift card to spend at Atkinson’s in Sheffield.
Email your images to Angela Furniss at [email protected] or via Twitter to @angelafurniss2. Good luck to everyone.
