Popular dynamic duo The Proclaimers are scheduled to perform a 35-date UK and Ireland tour in 2022 - including a show in Sheffield.

The tour follows the twin brothers heading into the recording studio to record their 12th studio album, as well as a number of festival appearances across Europe.

The Proclaimers are best known for their timeless nostalgia-filled tracks such as ‘I’m Gonna Be’ that could tempt you to walk 500 miles to attend one of their famous shows.

Despite the fact that tickets have been available for nearly a year now and demand being exceptionally high, there is still some availability for their show in Sheffield next month.

Here is everything you need to know about the show in Sheffield City Hall in October, such as how to get tickets and the possible setlist.

What date are The Proclaimers performing in Sheffield?

The Proclaimers are scheduled to bring their renowned musical style to Yorkshire next month.

Hosted at Sheffield City Hall, the gig is scheduled to take place on Thursday, 20 October 2022.

It is expected to begin at approximately 7:30 pm in the afternoon.

How can I get tickets to The Proclaimers gig in Sheffield?

Tickets have been on sale for the Sheffield concert since Friday, 26 November 2022 - despite this, there is still some availability.

General admission to the City Hall gig can be purchased via the ticketing partner Ticketmaster via the official website .

At the time of writing, there is good availability of tickets at the front stalls, within touching distance of The Proclaimers.

There are also a number available further back with views of the stage from the balconies.

All tickets are priced at £44.60 per person.

What is the setlist for when The Proclaimers play in Sheffield?

The setlist for the Sheffield gig has not been confirmed at the time of publication.

Despite this, looking at the list of tracks that The Proclaimers performed at past gigs can help give a good indication of what to expect for the show in Yorkshire.

According to Setlist.fm , the following is the official setlist for when The Proclaimers performed at the W-Festival 2022 in Belgium on Friday, 26 August 2022:

Dentures Out

Over and Done With

There’s A Touch

Let’s Get Married

Things as They Are

Cap in Hand

Letter from America

Life With You

Make My Heart Fly

Sunshine on Leith

Then I Met You

I’m On My Way

I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)

Where else are The Proclaimers performing during their UK and Ireland tour in 2022?

The 34-date tour is set to span from October through to December, starting in Newcastle’s O2 City Hall on Saturday, 8 October 2022. It is scheduled to come to its conclusion at Aberdeen’s P&J Live on Saturday, 17 December 2022.

The following is The Proclaimers UK and Ireland tour 2022 in full:

OCTOBER

8 - O2 City Hall, Newcastle

9 - Stockton Globe, Stockton-on-Tees

10 - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool

12 - Carlisle Sands Centre, Carlisle

13 - St George’s Hall, Bradford

15 - King George’s Hall, Blackburn

16 - The Lowry, Salford Quays

17 - Symphony Hall, Birmingham

19 - York Barbican, York

20 - Sheffield City Hall, Sheffield

22 - New Theatre, Oxford

23 - Southend Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

25 - Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

26 - The London Palladium, London

27 - Regent Theatre, Ipswich

29 - Plymouth Pavilions, Plymouth

30 - Mayflowers Theatre, Southampton

NOVEMBER

1 - Bath Forum, Bath

2 - St David’s Hall, Cardiff

4 - De Montfort Hall, Leicester

5 - Cambridge Corn Exchange, Cambridge

7 - Brighton Dome, Brighton

18 - Waterfront Hall Auditorium, Belfast

24 - Motherwell Concert Hall, Motherwell

25 - Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

26 - Caird Hall, Dundee

DECEMBER

1 - O2 Academy, Glasgow

2 - O2 Academy, Glasgow

3 - Grand Hall, Kilmarnock

9 - Edinburgh Playhouse, Edinburgh

10 - Edinburgh Playhouse, Edinburgh

14 - Perth Concert Hall, Perth

15 - Inverness Leisure Centre, Inverness

17 - P&J Live, Aberdeen