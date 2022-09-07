The Proclaimers Sheffield 2022: when is City Hall gig, how to get tickets - UK & Ireland tour dates, setlist
The twin brothers rock duo are heading to Yorkshire as part of a UK tour - and tickets are still available.
Popular dynamic duo The Proclaimers are scheduled to perform a 35-date UK and Ireland tour in 2022 - including a show in Sheffield.
The tour follows the twin brothers heading into the recording studio to record their 12th studio album, as well as a number of festival appearances across Europe.
The Proclaimers are best known for their timeless nostalgia-filled tracks such as ‘I’m Gonna Be’ that could tempt you to walk 500 miles to attend one of their famous shows.
Despite the fact that tickets have been available for nearly a year now and demand being exceptionally high, there is still some availability for their show in Sheffield next month.
Here is everything you need to know about the show in Sheffield City Hall in October, such as how to get tickets and the possible setlist.
What date are The Proclaimers performing in Sheffield?
The Proclaimers are scheduled to bring their renowned musical style to Yorkshire next month.
Hosted at Sheffield City Hall, the gig is scheduled to take place on Thursday, 20 October 2022.
It is expected to begin at approximately 7:30 pm in the afternoon.
How can I get tickets to The Proclaimers gig in Sheffield?
Tickets have been on sale for the Sheffield concert since Friday, 26 November 2022 - despite this, there is still some availability.
General admission to the City Hall gig can be purchased via the ticketing partner Ticketmaster via the official website.
At the time of writing, there is good availability of tickets at the front stalls, within touching distance of The Proclaimers.
There are also a number available further back with views of the stage from the balconies.
All tickets are priced at £44.60 per person.
What is the setlist for when The Proclaimers play in Sheffield?
The setlist for the Sheffield gig has not been confirmed at the time of publication.
Despite this, looking at the list of tracks that The Proclaimers performed at past gigs can help give a good indication of what to expect for the show in Yorkshire.
According to Setlist.fm, the following is the official setlist for when The Proclaimers performed at the W-Festival 2022 in Belgium on Friday, 26 August 2022:
- Dentures Out
- Over and Done With
- There’s A Touch
- Let’s Get Married
- Things as They Are
- Cap in Hand
- Letter from America
- Life With You
- Make My Heart Fly
- Sunshine on Leith
- Then I Met You
- I’m On My Way
- I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)
Where else are The Proclaimers performing during their UK and Ireland tour in 2022?
The 34-date tour is set to span from October through to December, starting in Newcastle’s O2 City Hall on Saturday, 8 October 2022. It is scheduled to come to its conclusion at Aberdeen’s P&J Live on Saturday, 17 December 2022.
The following is The Proclaimers UK and Ireland tour 2022 in full:
OCTOBER
- 8 - O2 City Hall, Newcastle
- 9 - Stockton Globe, Stockton-on-Tees
- 10 - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool
- 12 - Carlisle Sands Centre, Carlisle
- 13 - St George’s Hall, Bradford
- 15 - King George’s Hall, Blackburn
- 16 - The Lowry, Salford Quays
- 17 - Symphony Hall, Birmingham
- 19 - York Barbican, York
- 20 - Sheffield City Hall, Sheffield
- 22 - New Theatre, Oxford
- 23 - Southend Cliffs Pavilion, Southend
- 25 - Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
- 26 - The London Palladium, London
- 27 - Regent Theatre, Ipswich
- 29 - Plymouth Pavilions, Plymouth
- 30 - Mayflowers Theatre, Southampton
NOVEMBER
- 1 - Bath Forum, Bath
- 2 - St David’s Hall, Cardiff
- 4 - De Montfort Hall, Leicester
- 5 - Cambridge Corn Exchange, Cambridge
- 7 - Brighton Dome, Brighton
- 18 - Waterfront Hall Auditorium, Belfast
- 24 - Motherwell Concert Hall, Motherwell
- 25 - Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
- 26 - Caird Hall, Dundee
DECEMBER
- 1 - O2 Academy, Glasgow
- 2 - O2 Academy, Glasgow
- 3 - Grand Hall, Kilmarnock
- 9 - Edinburgh Playhouse, Edinburgh
- 10 - Edinburgh Playhouse, Edinburgh
- 14 - Perth Concert Hall, Perth
- 15 - Inverness Leisure Centre, Inverness
- 17 - P&J Live, Aberdeen
