After two years of heavy restrictions and severely reduced opportunity for travel, the world has once again mostly opened up after the pandemic. Many of us who have been sitting home for the last two years are eager to get away on holiday abroad.

The summer months are when most of us travel, and airports often end up crowded with long queues during its busiest time of the year.

Cancellations, delays and queues are always something that can threaten a holiday, and people are never truly relaxed until they’re at their destination.

Are there queues at Doncaster Sheffield Airport today?

The owners of Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) have told leaders they are still looking at “all options” to keep it open.

As of today (Monday, August 8) the queues at Doncaster Sheffield Airport look to be normal.

A spokesperson for Doncaster Sheffield Airport told The Star: “Everything seems to be running as it should during the busy summer holiday period. So that we can continue to provide an easy, friendly and relaxed service for our passengers, we do ask customers to follower their allotted check-in times and check with their airline before setting off on their journey.”

When should I arrive at Doncaster Sheffield Airport?

It is recommended that passengers arrive at Doncaster Sheffield Airport at least 2 hours before boarding time.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport states that check-in times vary 3 hours to 40 minutes before departure, depending on airline, and recommends that passengers check with their respective airlines beforehand.

Does Doncaster Sheffield Airport experience frequent queues?

Doncaster Sheffield Airport has been experiencing less queues and delays than other airports in the UK, thanks in part to its smaller size and less departures.

However, there have been instances where Doncaster Sheffield Airport has experienced hour-long queues, especially during midterm and at peak travelling weeks .

Can I buy a fast track pass for Doncaster Sheffield Airport?

Fast Track Security passes at Doncaster Sheffield Airport for £4.95, and is included for travellers who book the Premium Lounge .

Are there any lounges in Doncaster Sheffield Airport?

Doncaster Sheffield Airport has one lounge available for travellers.

The Premium Lounge at Doncaster Sheffield Airport will give travellers an exclusive Fast Track Security pass as well as a complimentary drink on arrival.

The Premium Lounge offers full table service and a wide selection of cold and warm foods including breakfast , brunch and afternoon menus and drinks, as well as free Wi-Fi and entertainment.

The Premium Lounge opening hours for August 2022 are:

Monday 04:30 to 17:30

Tuesday 04:00 to 16:30

Wednesday 10:30 to 16:30

Thursday 04:00 to 18:30

Friday 05:30 to 17:00

Saturday 11:00 to 14:30

Sunday 06:30 to 18:00

*The opening hours are subject to change if no pre-book reservations are made

More information and how to book The Premium Lounge can be found here .

Are there car parks at Doncaster Sheffield Airport?

Doncaster Sheffield Airport has 24/7 parking, and they offer 15 minutes free drop off and pick up. There are several different parking options available here .

Where are the nearest hotels?

Doncaster Sheffield Airport does not have a hotel at the airport, but there are a wide selection of hotels and accommodations nearby. Here is a list of a few hotels and accommodations close to the terminal: