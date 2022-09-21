Six years after their initial split, frontman Tom Clarke announced that the Enemy would reunite for a highly-anticipated UK tour in 2022.

This year also marks the 15-year anniversary of their celebrated debut album “We’ll Live and Die in These Towns”.

According to Setlist.fm , the Enemy have not played in Sheffield since 2016, where they were part of the Tramlines lineup for that year.

When will the Enemy play at the 02 Academy in Sheffield?

The Enemy will play at the O2 Academy in Sheffield on September 24, 2022.

The concert is set to begin at 7pm and end at 10pm.

How can I get tickets?

Unfortunately, tickets for The Enemy’s gig in Sheffield on September 24 have limited availability.

However, you may still be able to get yourself a ticket using Seeticket’s face-to-face resale system.

When they were on sale, standard tickets for the concert cost £31.15 per ticket.

What will the setlist be?

There is currently no official setlist for the Enemy’s concert in Sheffield. However, as this is their reunion tour, as well as the anniversary of their debut album, it’s likely that they’ll be playing plenty of old favourites.

Songs such as “Aggro”, “Away From Here” and “No Time for Tears” are highly likely to be featured.