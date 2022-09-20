The group, riding high on the success of their latest single Heatwave In The Cold North, from their eponymous forthcoming seventh studio album, will now play at Sheffield O2 Academy on Saturday, February 18, 2023, as well as Friday, February 17 next year.

Reverend and the Makers, who are best known for their top 10 hit Heavyweight Champion of the World, will be supported by special guests The Ramona Flowers.

Reverend and the Makers have added a second date at Sheffield 02 Academy to their UK tour after the first show sold out

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frontman Jon McClure and the rest of the band’s first UK tour in four years is set to begin on February 2 next year and also includes shows in London, Glasgow, Cardiff, Manchester and Liverpool, among other cities.

It will conclude with the two shows at Sheffield O2 Academy.

Before then, the lead singer is undertaking a new challenge as he travels from Sheffield to its twin town of Kitwe in Zambia via 15 countries, collaborating with local artists such as Dave Clarke, Onipa and Mohamed Lamouri along the way as he discovers their city and unique cultural influences.

Leadmill Sheffield: 35 pictures of you clubbing at iconic venue in 2003

Discussing the group’s new tropical-infused single, Jon said: “Imagine if Barry White lived in Sheffield and you're getting there.”

Away from the band, Jon has written with artists including the Arctic Monkeys, on their album Favourite Worst Nightmare, and Tom Grennan, on his debut album Lighting Matches.