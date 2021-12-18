Quarter finalist Dan, who will be in the studio to watch the final and dance in a group dance with other eliminated competitors and professionals, posted a video on Twitter.

TV chef John Whaite and Johannes Radebe will take on EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice, performing three dances. The third pair of finalists, TV presenter AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington, have pulled out because AJ has a badly-torn ligament in her right foot.

It looks like nobody will replace the duo as eliminated semi-finalist, CBBC star Rhys Stephenson, has already ruled himself out.

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan said: “We had a great night last night, quite a few of the old Strictly gang were down for our hotel club, final one of the series, and AJ was there with her mum, so it was lovely to see her.

“I know she’s had a tough week and sometimes you just need a hug from your mum, don’t you? She had a big smile on her face.

When does the Strictly tour come to Sheffield Utilita Arena?

“The whole group have been amazing this year and so many people have talked about how nice it is to see us all get on and we genuinely do and we’ve made some great friends.

Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova in Strictly Come Dancing

"I really want to wish Rose and John the best for the final as well. They have been fantastic throughout the series and to see them both yesterday, I think they’re just determined to go out there and enjoy it.”

Both finalists have made Strictly history – John and Johannes are the first all-male couple and Rose is the first deaf star to appear.

Dan also thanked everyone who had supported him and sent “lovely messages”.

Strictly Come Dancing finalists Johannes Radebe and John Whaite in action

Dan said tonight’s group dance was going to be “a bit of fun” – it will see him bow out of Strictly as he has ruled himself out of the live tour next year.

He has cited work commitments and wanting to spend more time at home.

The Strictly Come Dancing final takes place tonight on BBC1 at 7pm.

The Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2022 comes to Sheffield Utilita Arena on February 1 and 2. Tickets: www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk/event/strictly-come-dancing-the-live-tour-2022-2