Covid booster: Here's where you can get a jab in Sheffield this weekend as fears rise over Omnicron variant
Here’s where you can get a Covid-19 booster jab in Sheffield this weekend without an appointment.
This information was issued online by Sheffield City Council at sheffnews.com/news/access-to-covid-vaccinations-in-sheffield?utm_content=&utm_medium=email&utm_name=&utm_source=govdelivery&utm_term=, where you can find a full list for December.
Sheffield NHS is aiming to give 30,000 Covid booster vaccinations this weekend as fears mount over the fast spread of the Omicron variant.
If you prefer not to queue, you can also book an appointment online at www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination or call 119 free of charge.
Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust says: “Anyone aged 18 and over is now eligible for a first, second or booster vaccine. For boosters you need to be three months since the date of your second vaccination.
"You can book ahead from two months after your second vaccination on the national COVID vaccination booking website and you will be given a date which is after the three-month date.
“16-to-18-year-olds are also now eligible for a first and second vaccination and 12-to-15-year-olds are eligible for a first dose.”
Where can I get a Covid boost jab?
List of vaccination centres open this weekend:
St Peter's and St Oswald's, Abbeydale and Millhouses - Abbeydale and Bannerdale Roads, Sheffield, S7 2DL (1AST Pharmacy)
16yrs+ 1st, 2nd, 3rd vaccinations (for people with weakened immune systems) & Boosters
Walk-in/National Booking Portal
Pfizer & Moderna
December:Sat & Sun, 9am-3pm
Pop-up Vaccination clinic, Covid Community Shop, Stall 34, Sheffield Moor Markets, City Centre
16yrs+ 1st, 2nd & Boosters (for people who cannot attend a site locally to them or book online)
Walk in
Pfizer
Sat December 18, 10am-4pm
Read More
Pop-up Vaccination clinic, Sheffield Interchange (Bus Stn), Stand A, Pond Street, Sheffield
16yrs+ 1st, 2nd & Boosters (for people who cannot attend a site locally to them or book online)
Walk in
Pfizer
Sunday December 19, 11am-4pm
Burngreave Vestry Hall, 2 Burngreave Road, S3 9DD (Swift Pharmacy)
16yrs+ 1st, 2nd & Boosters
Walk in
Pfizer
Sat 18 & Sun 19, 8.30am-6pm
Page Hall Pharmacy, 17-19 Page Hall Road, Sheffield, S4 8GS
16yrs+ 1st, 2nd & Boosters
Walk in
Pfizer/Moderna
December: Thurs 16th-Tues 21st, 9.30am-5.30pm
Seven Hills Pharmacy, 78 Wincobank Avenue, Sheffield, S5 6AZ
16yrs+ 1st, 2nd & Boosters
Walk in
Pfizer
Fri December 17-19, 8am-9.30pmMon 20th-Tues 21st, 9am-7pm
The Mathews Practice, Belgrave Medical Centre, 22 Asline Road, S2 4UJ
18yrs+ 1st, 2nd & Boosters
Walk in
Pfizer
Sat 18-Sun 19, 9am-5pm