SYP Ops Support, tweeting as @SYPOperations, posted about the importance of vehicle check sites.

The Tweet said: “VW Golf breezes by our site despite being requested to stop.

“We catch up with it & the reason is soon clear why it didn't stop..

“More than 3x limit roadside......at 9:30am.

“Arrested, positive sample in custody. Shocking.”

Police had already said they were worried about ‘Mad Friday’, which they believed would be the most popular night for parties.

Police doing a roadside breathalyser test

They launched Operation Blitzen yesterday, when they said “officers in each district across the force will be taking to the streets to help keep people safe”.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Sarah Poolman said: “The vast majority will head out into the pubs and clubs of South Yorkshire and have a great night out, and that’s how we want it to be.

“Unfortunately a very small minority of people will remember their night out for all the wrong reasons and find themselves spending the night in a police cell.

“I want to encourage people to have a great night out whilst not spoiling it for themselves and others by getting arrested.

“I would ask everyone to trust their instincts and step away from situations if you feel there is a problem. Look out for yourself and for others.