Sheffield is set to see its first dedicated stand-up comedy venue.

Plans have been developed to open what will be called Steel City Comedy Club next month, in its own permanent site below an established bar near the city centre.

The city already has a number of comedy clubs, included the well known Last Laugh, and The Leadmill, but organisers of the new Steel City venue say it will be the first venue to operate only as a comedy club.

The first show at the venue is scheduled to take place in the second week of October, with three to four shows initially planned to take place each week. That could rise to six.

Organiser Paul Wrench hopes the scheme will help local comedians develop, and will give them an audience for their material.

Stan Skinny with his Steel City Comedy winning performance at a Three Tuns comedy event, organised by Paul Wrench, | Paul Wrench

The club, which Paul describes as the city’s only full time comedy venue, will be beneath the newly re-opened Wig and Pen on Campo Lane, now called the Beaten Track.

Paul is licensee of the Three Tuns Pub, and says Steel City Comedy Club was born out of a passion for nurturing local talent and a desire to give Sheffield’s comedy scene a permanent home.

He said: “I’ve been involved in the local comedy scene for a number of years and more recently I’ve had the opportunity to develop new comedy nights and ideas at the Three Tuns, I felt there was a need to have a dedicated space. There is still plenty of room on the Sheffield scene for comedy in the pub, but this space provides the best of both worlds with a great bar just a staircase away from a dedicated venue.

“Steel City Comedy held its first comedy competition in the summer, won by the popular Sheffield comedian Stan Skinny and we’re thrilled to now be in a position to develop it further. The club is the next step, offering a space where comedy can truly thrive. Our goal is to make comedy accessible and enjoyable for everyone, from seasoned comedy fans to those who are finding live comedy for the first time.”

He describes the venue as a cosy, intimate space with seating for up to 38 people, or 25 to 30 in a more casual ‘cabaret’ style. It is fully equipped with stage, sound, lighting, and recording capabilities, along with a separate "green room" for performers.

It will host a wide variety of events, from free stand-up comedy training sessions and open mic nights to ticketed performances featuring local and national talent. But the emphasis will be on nurturing Sheffield’s vibrant comedy scene while also bringing in fresh acts and ideas from across the country.

Andy Quirk a comedian who hosts the Three Puns at The Three Tuns twice monthly comedy night and has just returned from a successful month performing at the Edinburgh festival.

He said: “Paul has developed a great comedy culture at the Three Tuns and a reputation for welcoming and boosting new stand up comics.

“Sheffield is bursting with comedy at the moment so it's exciting there will finally be a dedicated venue where performers can get us all laughing”

The venue will also welcome promoters and groups interested in using the space for comedy-related activities and shows, ensuring there’s always something happening for fans of every comedy style.

Sheffield already has a number of comedy clubs including The Last Laugh, which has been running clubs at venues in Sheffield, including City Hall and the Lescar, for 30 years.