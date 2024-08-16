The Wig & Pen pub, on Campo Lane, round the back of Sheffield Cathedral, near the law courts, was for many years a popular haunt for lawyers and journalists alike - hence the name.
It had been closed for nearly four years but has finally reopened as The Beaten Track, selling a range of cocktails crafted by its new owner, the experienced mixologist Christopher Harris, who honed his skills working at Browns and Ego Mediterranean.
There is currently a two-for-£10 deal on selected cocktails - including the popular Bumble, a take on the bramble, made with gin, lemon, orange curacao, apricot brandy, honey syrup and bitters - available until 10pm each day.
You can also get bottomless coffee for £5 at the venue, which is open from midday, mkaing it an attractive alternative to working from home.
From Monday, August 26, The Beaten Track will be serving pizzas and nibbles too, courtesy of Dough, from the people behind the Shoot the Bull burger outlet at Sheffield Plate.
On ‘Margarita Mondays’, customers will be able to get a cut-price margherita pizza and margarita cocktail deal.
Chris said: “I want to make this place more of a melting pot, offering something for everyone, and help to build more of a route between Kelham Island and the city centre.
“I’m keen for people to feel the prestige but I don’t want it to feel exclusive. I want it to be inclusive.”
These photos show inside The Beaten Track, which has been refurbished with a ‘library bar’ theme, and has a terrace out the back on the historic, cobbled Paradise Square.
The venue is currently serving until 11pm on weekdays and 1am on Friday and Saturday nights.
