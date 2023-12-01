Slade Sheffield gig: Christmas hit maker set to play Sheffield gig days before Christmas
Slade, famous for one of the most famous festive records ever, will play a Sheffield gig just days before Christmas
They're the name behind one of the most famous Christmas songs ever.
And now Slade are set to play a gig in Sheffield just days before Christmas, with a performance at The Foundry.
However, those hoping to see Noddy Holder in his top hat covered in mirrors will be disappointed - as the band's legendary guitarist Dave Hill is the only one of the original line-up playing in the current version of the band.
However, the group will be playing the iconic Christmas hit Merry Christmas Everybody.
Their Sheffield performance at The Foundry, on Western Bank, is just nine days before Christmas Day on Saturday December 16.
A spokesman said: "Slade's chart career has spanned six decades and their enduring songs Far Far Away, Cum on Feel The Noize and Coz I Luv You are still featured today in TV commercials for some of the world's biggest companies.
"Throughout the seventies, Slade became one of Europe's biggest bands, touring and recording continually and making regular trips to America, Japan and other parts of the world.
Slade's catalogue of hits are synonymous with the era - 'Take Me Bak 'Ome', 'Mama Weer All Crazee Now', 'Cum On Feel The Noize', 'Gudbye T' Jane', along with the many others provided a soundtrack to the Glam Generation and are still today, heavily featured on any retrospective of the time."
Now in 2023, they celebrate 50 years of 'Cum on Feel the Noize' and 'Merry Christmas Everybody' reaching No1 in 1973!