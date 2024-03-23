Did you know where in the city they grew up, what schools they attended and what they did before they were famous?
Photo: Various
2. Jarvis Cocker
The Pulp frontman was born in Sheffield and grew up in the Intake area of the city, where he attended City School. He then went on to study an access course at Sheffield Polytechnic, now known as Sheffield Hallam University, before winning a place at Central St Martin's College of Art and Design in London. As a teenager, he worked at Sheffield's old Castle Market, selling fish. He has suggested that honing his sales patter there helped to build his confidence. Photo: John Phillips
3. Jessica Ennis-Hill
The Olympic heptathlon champion grew up in the Highfield area of Sheffield and attended Sharrow Primary School. She then went to King Ecgbert School in Dore, before going on to the University of Sheffield to study psychology. She was also part of the Sheffield City and Dearne Athletics Club. Photo: Getty Images
4. Harry Maguire
The Manchester United and England defender, who began his career with Sheffield United, grew up in Mosborough, Sheffield. He went to Immaculate Conception Catholic Primary School in Spinkhill, Derbyshire, just over the border from Sheffield, and to St Mary's Roman Catholic High School in Chesterfield. Photo: Fran Santiago/Getty Images