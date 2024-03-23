2 . Jarvis Cocker

The Pulp frontman was born in Sheffield and grew up in the Intake area of the city, where he attended City School. He then went on to study an access course at Sheffield Polytechnic, now known as Sheffield Hallam University, before winning a place at Central St Martin's College of Art and Design in London. As a teenager, he worked at Sheffield's old Castle Market, selling fish. He has suggested that honing his sales patter there helped to build his confidence. Photo: John Phillips