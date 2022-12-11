Sam Fender has thanked the Sheffield ‘hero’ he says saved his life when his tent was set alight – albeit in an unconventional manner.

The chart-topping singer-songwriter is due to headline the Reading and Leeds festivals next summer but he revealed he might not have lived to get the chance had it not been for his saviour from Sheffield. Posting on Facebook, he told his fans how a trip to Leeds Festival 10 years ago when he was a teenager nearly ended in tragedy when his tent caught fire.

“I first went to Leeds festival 10 years ago as a teenager, me and Deano spent the entire week launching hot dogs out of a gazebo pole at random crowds of lads chanting ‘Yorkshire Yorkshire’,” he wrote.

“One night I was out cold in my tent from necking a bottle of vodka at Eagles of Death Metal (and) my tent got set alight - some fine young hero from Sheffield pi**ed out the fire to save me. Thankfully because of that lad whose name I can’t remember, I didn’t perish in the flames. Little did he know he’d just saved Reading and Leeds’s 2023 headliner. See you down the front.”

Sam Fender, pictured here playing at Tramlines 2022 in Sheffield, has revealed how a hero from Sheffield once saved his life by urinating on his tent to extinguish the flames after it had been set alight. Photo by Dean Atkins

