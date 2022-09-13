Sam Fender: Slim chance of postponed Sheffield show returning after artist cancels gigs
The chances of a postponed intimate Sheffield gig with Sam Fender returning any time soon are looking slim.
The Newcastle-born artist has cancelled a number of upcoming shows to look after his mental health, sharing that he is “burnt out” from touring.
It comes after a select-audience show at The Foundry in Sheffield in December 2021 was delayed during a spike in Covid-19 cases, with a promise to announce a new date in the future.
However, that is now unlikely to happen any time soon.
Most Popular
-
1
Sheffield boy, 12, hit with bus lane fine - angry mum prepared to go to court to fight 'ludicrous' PCN
-
2
Royal Train: Queen's coffin will no longer travel through Yorkshire on East Coast Main Line despite previous plans
-
3
Touching tributes pour in after body of Sheffield man James Setterington is discovered
Read More
In a statement, the 28-year-old artist shared his friends and colleagues had been “worried about me for a while” and that it would be “completely” hypocritical to advocate mental health issues with looking after himself as well.
Sam was the name on everyone’s lips in Sheffield this summer when he was a headline artist at Tramlines 2022.
But in a post on his Instagram, the songwriter apologised to fans and wrote: “I’ve neglected myself for over a year now and haven’t dealt with things that have deeply affected me.
“It’s impossible to do this work on myself while on the road, and it’s exhausting feigning happiness and wellness for the sake of business. My friends and colleagues have been worried about me for a while and it’s not going to get better unless I take the time to do so.”
It’s another blow for Sheffield music fans after Justin Bieber last week cancelled dozens of dates on his world tour for his own health concerns, including his March 2023 at the Utilita Arena.