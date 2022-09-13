The Newcastle-born artist has cancelled a number of upcoming shows to look after his mental health, sharing that he is “burnt out” from touring.

However, that is now unlikely to happen any time soon.

Sam Fender headlines the main stage at Tramlines 2022 Hillsborough park, Sheffield. Photo by Dean Atkins

In a statement, the 28-year-old artist shared his friends and colleagues had been “worried about me for a while” and that it would be “completely” hypocritical to advocate mental health issues with looking after himself as well.

Sam was the name on everyone’s lips in Sheffield this summer when he was a headline artist at Tramlines 2022.

But in a post on his Instagram, the songwriter apologised to fans and wrote: “I’ve neglected myself for over a year now and haven’t dealt with things that have deeply affected me.

“It’s impossible to do this work on myself while on the road, and it’s exhausting feigning happiness and wellness for the sake of business. My friends and colleagues have been worried about me for a while and it’s not going to get better unless I take the time to do so.”