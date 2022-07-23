Can you spot yourself in our round up gallery from Friday (July 22) of Tramlines 2022 at Hillsborough Park, Sheffield?

Tramlines 2022 Sheffield IN PICTURES: All the action from the first day at Hillsborough Park with headliner Sam Fender

Tramlines 2022 is well and truly underway as fans welcomed the three-day festival back to Sheffield on Friday.

By Alastair Ulke
Saturday, 23rd July 2022, 3:51 pm

Thousands of people descended on Hillsborough Park on July 22 in time for headliners like Sam Fender and James.

Crowds braved the rain when the gates opened to get in on the event as early as possible.

Our photographer Dean Atkins was on the scene to capture all the action – see if you can spot yourself in our gallery of photos below.

1. All the action from day one of Tramlines 2022 at Hillsborough Park

Photo: Alastair Ulke

2. Crowds for headliner James at Tramlines 2022, Sheffield

Photo: Alastair Ulke

3. Headliner Sam Fender at Tramlines 2022, Sheffield

Photo: Alastair Ulke

4. Crowds enjoy headliner Sam Fender at Tramlines 2022, Sheffield

Photo: Alastair Ulke

