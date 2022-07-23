Thousands of people descended on Hillsborough Park on July 22 in time for headliners like Sam Fender and James.

Crowds braved the rain when the gates opened to get in on the event as early as possible.

Our photographer Dean Atkins was on the scene to capture all the action – see if you can spot yourself in our gallery of photos below.

Undefined: readMore

1. All the action from day one of Tramlines 2022 at Hillsborough Park Can you spot yourself in our round up gallery from Friday (July 22) of Tramlines 2022 at Hillsborough Park, Sheffield? Photo: Alastair Ulke Photo Sales

2. Crowds for headliner James at Tramlines 2022, Sheffield Can you spot yourself in our round up gallery from Friday (July 22) of Tramlines 2022 at Hillsborough Park, Sheffield? Photo: Alastair Ulke Photo Sales

3. Headliner Sam Fender at Tramlines 2022, Sheffield Can you spot yourself in our round up gallery from Friday (July 22) of Tramlines 2022 at Hillsborough Park, Sheffield? Photo: Alastair Ulke Photo Sales

4. Crowds enjoy headliner Sam Fender at Tramlines 2022, Sheffield Can you spot yourself in our round up gallery from Friday (July 22) of Tramlines 2022 at Hillsborough Park, Sheffield? Photo: Alastair Ulke Photo Sales