Richard Hawley: Legendary crooner to play Coles Corner album in full at 20th anniversary gig in Sheffield

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 14th Oct 2025, 12:38 BST
Richard Hawley will perform his most successful album in its entirety at a concert in the city to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

The legendary crooner will play Sheffield City Hall on Tuesday, December 16. Tickets are available on presale from 10am on Thursday October 16 here and on general sale at 10am on Friday, October 17.

Richard Hawley will play the Coles Corner album at a gig in Sheffield. | Joe Dilworth

Coles Corner was Hawley’s third studio album and is regarded by many as his best.

The gig comes after the former Pulp guitarist has enjoyed two decades of solo success including nine studio albums and writing the music for the award-winning Standing At The Sky’s Edge musical which had sell-out runs at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre and at the National Theatre and the Gillian Lynne Theatre in London.

