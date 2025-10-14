Richard Hawley: Legendary crooner to play Coles Corner album in full at 20th anniversary gig in Sheffield
The legendary crooner will play Sheffield City Hall on Tuesday, December 16. Tickets are available on presale from 10am on Thursday October 16 here and on general sale at 10am on Friday, October 17.
The gig comes after the former Pulp guitarist has enjoyed two decades of solo success including nine studio albums and writing the music for the award-winning Standing At The Sky’s Edge musical which had sell-out runs at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre and at the National Theatre and the Gillian Lynne Theatre in London.