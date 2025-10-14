Richard Hawley will perform his most successful album in its entirety at a concert in the city to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The legendary crooner will play Sheffield City Hall on Tuesday, December 16. Tickets are available on presale from 10am on Thursday October 16 here and on general sale at 10am on Friday, October 17.

Richard Hawley will play the Coles Corner album at a gig in Sheffield. | Joe Dilworth

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coles Corner was Hawley’s third studio album and is regarded by many as his best.

The gig comes after the former Pulp guitarist has enjoyed two decades of solo success including nine studio albums and writing the music for the award-winning Standing At The Sky’s Edge musical which had sell-out runs at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre and at the National Theatre and the Gillian Lynne Theatre in London.