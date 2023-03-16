An iconic London dance club has announced plans for three major parties in Sheffield, at a 2,000 capacity venue in the city.

Studio 338 is bringing three events to the well known open-air site, Steel Yard, at Kelham Island, bringing big names to Sheffield on dates planned in the spring, the summer and then in the autumn, this year.

Organisers say Studio 338 offers one of the most complete and authentic electronic music experiences in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Called Studio 338 presents Outsiderz, the event at Steel Yard will line-up three parties with globally renowned brands Release, Space Ibiza and Sankeys in May, July and September, running from 12noon to 1pm. They say it will feature music, food and art.

Most Popular

Studio 338 is bringing three events to the well known open-air site, Steel Yard, at Kelham Island, pictured, bringing big names to Sheffield on dates planned in the spring, the summer and then in the autumn, this year.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “Expect Studio 338’s famously high-spec production and powerful sound systems to ensure these are three historic Northern parties you don't want to miss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Studio 338 sits in DJ Mag's top 30 clubs in the world and is no stranger to putting on breathtaking events. Over the last decade, the multi-space venue has done it all from main room raving to outdoor dancing and all that know-how will help make this exclusive series utterly unforgettable. The venue is a rarely used open-air box park, which will be fully equipped by a world class sound system and will feature a wide range of street food, cocktails, art installations and production.”

Under Studio 338’s plans, there will be an opening party from the flagship label Release on May 27, followed by the club, Space Ibiza on July 15 with a huge lineup of house talents, then the series draws to a close on September 30 as the Northern party crew, Sankeys, run the show.

The spokesman added: “Between them, Studio 338 and the three brands have previously hosted world-renown artists such as Marco Carola, Ilario Alicante, Mathew Jonson, Steve Lawler, Matthias Tanzmann, Richy Ahmed, wAFF, Seb Zito, Darius Syrossian, AMINE Edge & Dance, Todd Edwards, Davide Squillace, Norma Jay and hundreds more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad