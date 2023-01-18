Iconic Sheffield artist Pete McKee has revealed his role in the creation of Noel Gallagher’s new album.

Pete, famous for his paintings, as well as murals all across Sheffield, has told of how the title of Gallagher’s new recording was taken from the title of one of his books – and the former Oasis star, now singing with the High Flying Birds, approached him to ask to use the same title.

Pete said: “Early last year I received a phone call from Noel Gallagher, after seeing my book Council Skies on his shelf he asked if he could use its title for his upcoming album. Obviously I said yes! Council Sky is a colour I use for painting, not its official name but that’s what I call it.”

The High Flying Birds album, Council Skies, is due out on June 2, and Noel Gallagher has said: “It’s going back to the beginning. Daydreaming, looking up at the sky and wondering about what life could be…that’s as true to me now as it was in the early ‘90s.”

One fan commented on Noel’s Twitter page: “Thumb's up for using Sheffield artist Pete McKee for the title’s inspiration. If you don't know his work it's well worth a shufti.”Pete’s book has been described as the most comprehensive overview of the artist’s work since he began painting in 2004. His website said: “Growing up on a council estate has shaped the content of McKee’s work, which offers unique social commentary on working-class life, music and subcultures. This hardback book features never before seen sketches and over seventy colour illustrations of the artist’s work.”