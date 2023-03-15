They are a popular feature of 21st century eating – and now the 20 best food halls in the UK have been listed, with two of them located in Sheffield.

The list put together by global travel site Big 7 Travel and holiday specialists EnjoyTravel counts down the best if these facilities in the country, where businesses offer food to be eaten in a shared dining area.

The organisers say the best food halls blur the lines between street food and restaurants, with multiple restaurants and food retail spaces under one roof. Some offer events and entertainment too.

They added: “There are plenty of perks to the latest trend – no awkward bill splitting, no tiptoeing around fussy friends and the chance to taste some of the region’s finest produce for a happily affordable price. But not all food halls are equal.”

They are a popular feature of 21st century eating – and now the 20 best food halls in the UK have been listed, with two of them located in Sheffield. Pictured is Cutlery Works,on Neepsend Lane. Pic Steve Ellis

The highest rated food court in Sheffield in the list was Cutlery Works, at Kelham Island, at number three.

The survey states: “Cutlery Works is the largest independent food hall in the north of England. Located in trendy Kelham Island in a dilapidated cutlery factory, the space is crammed full of street food staples, from Nashville-style chicken to tongue-tingling tacos. Over at SHOP, visitors can browse a carefully curated collection of fashion, lifestyle, beauty and homeware from global and independent brands, as well as natural wines, charcuterie, cheeses and more. Beyond filling your belly, the space also hosts regular events for cooking enthusiasts, from knife sharpening workshops to meet-the-chef events.”

The second Sheffield venue in the list was Kommune at number 17. The survey stated: “Situated in an attractive Grade II listed building on the edge of Castlegate in the heart of Sheffield, Kommune brings together some of the region’s most acclaimed independent kitchens, brewers and retailers in one space.

"There’s something for every palate here – South Indian street food made from seasonal British produce, slow-proved wood-fired pizzas, gourmet burgers and colourful Vietnamese dishes. The swish bookings-only ARIA Bar is the perfect spot for an occasion, while the wrap-around Department of Drinks will cater for all your beer-swigging, wine-swirling, and cocktail-shaking needs. There’s also an art gallery, bookshop and Hop Hideout beer shop with its own taproom.”

They are a popular feature of 21st century eating – and now the 20 best food halls in the UK have been listed, with two of them located in Sheffield. Pictured is Kommune food hall

The full national list was:

20. The Food Pit (Durham)

19. Asia Asia Food Hall (Birmingham)

18. Suffolk Food Hall (Suffolk)

17. Kommune (Sheffield)

16. The GPO (Liverpool)

15. Arcade (London)

14. Common Market (Belfast)

13. Bonnie & Wild (Edinburgh)

12. SPARK (York)

11. The Goods Shed (Canterbury)

10. Bang Bang Oriental (London)

9. Talbot Yard (Malton)

8. Society (Manchester)

7. Hammonds of Hull (Hull)

6. Shelter Hall (Brighton)

5. Baltic Market (Liverpool)

4. Altrincham Market House (Altrincham)

3. Cutlery Works (Sheffield)

2. Eataly (London)