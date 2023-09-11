ORB Nightclub: Brand new electronic music party venue opening in Sheffield city centre THIS WEEK
The new club aims to continue Sheffield’s tradition of music and club culture
A brand new nightclub focusing on promoting local talent is opening its doors to the public this weekend.
ORB will open on Carver Lane, wedged between West Street and Division Street and promises to have "an atmosphere like no other club you've ever visited."
Operator, Paul Kinsey, said: "We are really pleased to be able to offer a new, exciting and differentiated club concept which continues Sheffield’s tradition of leading the evolution of music and club culture.”
ORB opens on Saturday September 16, just in time for Sheffield Freshers Week 2023, when students return before the start of the new academic year.
Every Saturday, including opening night this weekend, the team behind the popular Skyline Festival will "take the reins" on the venue with a tech house and house event called 'Horizon'. It will showcase "emerging Steel City talent alongside jaw-dropping production at an affordable ticket-price point".
Skyline co-founder, Phil McCrue, said: "The growth of Skyline has been unbelievable over the past 12 months and when we heard about the plans for ORB, we immediately knew it was the perfect venue for us to launch a new Saturday night party.
"There’s as much talent in the electronic scene as there’s ever been in Sheffield, but unfortunately less opportunities than ever before due to the difficulties that the night-time economy is facing. We believe that ORB can play a key role in changing that and we’ll be inviting anybody to send a mix to us for an opportunity to play.”
The venue has received a full renovation ahead of opening to create a vaulted cellar club, split into two sections. This includes a "glamourous" seating area and a spacious dance floor, bolstered by a heavyweight sound system, an 8m LED bar, poseur seating and a neon chaise longue.