The new club aims to continue Sheffield’s tradition of music and club culture

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A brand new nightclub focusing on promoting local talent is opening its doors to the public this weekend.

ORB will open on Carver Lane, wedged between West Street and Division Street and promises to have "an atmosphere like no other club you've ever visited."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Operator, Paul Kinsey, said: "We are really pleased to be able to offer a new, exciting and differentiated club concept which continues Sheffield’s tradition of leading the evolution of music and club culture.”

Most Popular

ORB opens on Saturday September 16, just in time for Sheffield Freshers Week 2023, when students return before the start of the new academic year.

Every Saturday, including opening night this weekend, the team behind the popular Skyline Festival will "take the reins" on the venue with a tech house and house event called 'Horizon'. It will showcase "emerging Steel City talent alongside jaw-dropping production at an affordable ticket-price point".

Orb Nightclub will open in Sheffield city centre this Saturday. (Photo courtesy of ORB)

Skyline co-founder, Phil McCrue, said: "The growth of Skyline has been unbelievable over the past 12 months and when we heard about the plans for ORB, we immediately knew it was the perfect venue for us to launch a new Saturday night party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There’s as much talent in the electronic scene as there’s ever been in Sheffield, but unfortunately less opportunities than ever before due to the difficulties that the night-time economy is facing. We believe that ORB can play a key role in changing that and we’ll be inviting anybody to send a mix to us for an opportunity to play.”