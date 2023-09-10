Incredible concerts have a long lasting impact whatever the venue

Musicians take heart - Sheffielders love live music.

From the oldies to the Arctic Monkeys, a great gig is a great gig no matter if it was five decades ago or last night.

The size of the venue doesn’t seem to matter either. U2 at Don Valley Bowl in 2009 will never be forgotten, nor will concerts by homegrown heroes Pulp, the Arctic Monkeys and Def Leppard. But Ian Prowse at the Greystones pub is at least one person's favourite too.

Homegrown heroes Def Leppard played memorable gigs in Sheffield this year.

We asked a simple question: ‘What was the best gig you have ever seen in Sheffield?’

The 600 answers speak volumes about our love of live music in all its forms - and its power to make an impact.

Sue Bailey: “Neil Diamond at the Arena.”

Chris Peach: “The Extras at the Broadfield.”

Carol Ann Bally: “Take That.”

Paul 'Swinty' Levers: “Bruce Springsteen 1988 Bramall Lane.”

Hazel Coates: “Anastasia was amazing!”

Denise Farrow: “The Four Tops.”

Richard Hartland: “Muse at the Arena in 2006 were awesome.”

Helen Fairbrother: “Simply Red last gig Sheffield Arena.”

Rob Fenlon: “The Eagles, 2001.”

Sarah Beardmore: “Ocean Colour Scene at the Leadmill 2004. One of the best gigs I have ever been to!!”

Andrea Wright and Vanessa Bridgwater both voted for U2 at Don Valley Bowl in 2009.

Philippa Abbott: “Prince. I don't think I will ever see one to beat it. Brilliant.”

Martin Darwin: “Def Leppard at Bramall Lane earlier this year.”

Graham Price: “Arctic Monkeys, Leadmill.”

Michael Burgin: “Four Tops, Fiesta Club.”

Anna Saripo: “Muse at the Arena - closely followed by Kula Shaker at the Leadmill this year. Both absolutely amazing performances.”

Kath Gee: “The Osmonds, superb.”

Sharon Starr: “George Michael and Rolling Stones.”

Matt McLennan: “Elvis Costello at Sheffield City Hall with my mate Chris Page.”

Stuart Turton: “Kings of Leon.”