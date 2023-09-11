Seven Sheffield Labour councillors suspended from party over local plan vote

Seven councillors have been suspended by the Labour Party for voting against the whip in a full council meeting.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The councillors are: former Sheffield Council leader Terry Fox, former deputy leader Julie Grocutt, former chair of finance Bryan Lodge as well as senior councillors Denise Fox, Tony Damms, Gary Weatherall and Dianne Hurst.

A Labour spokesperson confirmed it was for defying the whip in a landmark vote to approve the long-awaited draft local plan in a full council meeting last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following examination by government, the local plan will guide where 35,700 new homes, as well as business and other developments, will be built up to 2039.

Seven councillors have been suspended by the Labour Party for voting against the whip in a full council meeting.

Ahead of the full council vote, Labour and council leader Tom Hunt said: “Delaying today would put our green belt at risk, weaken our ability to decide what gets built where and risk undermining confidence in the city. No more delay.”

Commenting on the suspension, a Labour spokesperson said: “Sheffield is on the up and Labour is focused on delivering for local people. Any action by councillors who are not on board will not be tolerated.”

Labour’s National Executive said the suspension was open ended while it carries out investigations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The suspension is administrative meaning the councillors will remain Labour, not become independents, and will be expected to vote with Labour at council meetings but they are banned from attending party meetings.