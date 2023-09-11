Seven Sheffield Labour councillors suspended from party over local plan vote
The councillors are: former Sheffield Council leader Terry Fox, former deputy leader Julie Grocutt, former chair of finance Bryan Lodge as well as senior councillors Denise Fox, Tony Damms, Gary Weatherall and Dianne Hurst.
A Labour spokesperson confirmed it was for defying the whip in a landmark vote to approve the long-awaited draft local plan in a full council meeting last week.
Following examination by government, the local plan will guide where 35,700 new homes, as well as business and other developments, will be built up to 2039.
Ahead of the full council vote, Labour and council leader Tom Hunt said: “Delaying today would put our green belt at risk, weaken our ability to decide what gets built where and risk undermining confidence in the city. No more delay.”
Commenting on the suspension, a Labour spokesperson said: “Sheffield is on the up and Labour is focused on delivering for local people. Any action by councillors who are not on board will not be tolerated.”
Labour’s National Executive said the suspension was open ended while it carries out investigations.
The suspension is administrative meaning the councillors will remain Labour, not become independents, and will be expected to vote with Labour at council meetings but they are banned from attending party meetings.
It follows a major reshuffle by Sheffield Labour that saw leadership overhauled following the local elections in May.