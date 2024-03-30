They are two of Sheffield's most famous and fondly remembered nightclubs of the 1990s and 2000s.

Clubbers will get another chance to relive the glory days at the city's Kingdom and Pulse nightclubs this summer.

What began as a way to get people dancing at home and lift their spirits during the Covid lockdowns of 2020 has evolved into a hugely popular live event, establishing itself as a fixture on the city's clubbing calendar.

Now in its fourth year, the Kingdom and Pulse Summer Reunion has grown so popular that organisers are moving it from The Leadmill to Forge for the latest retro event this summer.

Revellers will again be transported back through the decades as they enjoy music from 90s and noughties chart-toppers Ian Van Dahl, Sweet Female Attitude and Karen Danzig, plus DJs spinning some of the best tracks from the era.

DJ Martin Wright, founder of Sheffield Clubbers Reunion, said: "Our parties are dedicated to the forgotten clubbers in our area that love to be surrounded by people that actually went clubbing in the late 90s and early 2000s.

"It's one massive daytime clubbing event that starts at 2pm but you can still be home before midnight."

This summer's reunion, on Saturday, June 22, is described as the first festival event, with an outdoor 90s stage, bars and food as well as the indoor arena.

Those attending the reunions typically range from around 30 to 65, said Martin, who added: "It really is a celebration of music and memories from a brilliant time in Sheffield's clubbing history."

For more information, and to buy tickets, visit: Sheffieldclubbersreunion.com.

Below are 14 of the best photos from previous Sheffield Clubbers Reunion events celebrating Sheffield's lost nightclubs.

1 . Back to the 90s and noughties Revellers reliving the best of the 90s and 2000s at a retro party celebrating Sheffield's lost Kingdom and Pulse nightclubs. The event, organised by Sheffield Clubbers Reunion, is returning for a fourth year this summer, on Saturday, June 22, at the Forge.

2 . Retro fun

3 . Reliving the glory days