Sheffield retro: 30 photos of big nights out at city's famous Kingdom nightclub in the 2000s

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 13th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

It is one of Sheffield's most missed nightclubs, where countless happy memories were forged on the dance floor.

These photos in this retro gallery show some of those good times at Kingdom nightclub, on Barker's Pool in Sheffield city centre, at the site of the old Odeon cinema and Gaumont picture house, during the 2000s.

The images of friends hugging, smiling together and cutting some shapes on the dance floor were taken mostly in 2003 and 2004 and are sure to bring back memories for many clubbers of that era.

The site of the old Kingdom nightclub is currently being transformed into a new-look leisure complex, as part of the £480 million Heart of the City II overhaul in Sheffield city centre.

Kathryn, Jemma and Laura at Kingdom nightclub in Sheffield city centre

1. Making memories

Kathryn, Jemma and Laura at Kingdom nightclub in Sheffield city centre

Kelly Jessops and Mandy Smith at Sheffield's Kingdom Nightclub in 2003.

2. Drinks in hand

Kelly Jessops and Mandy Smith at Sheffield's Kingdom Nightclub in 2003.

Sally and Katie at Kingdom nightclub in Sheffield city centre in 2003

3. Big night out

Sally and Katie at Kingdom nightclub in Sheffield city centre in 2003

Victoria and Gail at Kingdom nightclub in Sheffield city centre in 2003

4. Precious memories

Victoria and Gail at Kingdom nightclub in Sheffield city centre in 2003

