Louis Tomlinson announces date at Utilita Arena Sheffield as part of huge 2023 UK and European tour
One Direction star Louis Tomlinson will play in Sheffield next year as part of a newly announced UK and European tour.
The South Yorkshire-born singer will perform at the Utilita Arena Sheffield on Friday, November 10, 2023, which will be the opening date of the UK leg of his tour. He will also play in Manchester, Glasgow, Brighton, Cardiff, London and Birmingham during the tour, which includes dates in Germany, Spain and Italy, among other countries, and is set to run from August 29 next year to November 18, 2023.
How to get tickets to see Louis Tomlinson at at Utilita Arena
Fans can pre-order Louis Tomlinson’s upoming album Faith In The Future, featuring new single Out Of My System, to gain access to the exclusive UK Tour Ticket Pre-Sale which opens on Wednesday, October 19 at 9am. Tickets go on general release two days later, on Friday, October 21, again at 9am, via www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk.