The star will be promoting the launch of his new album Faith In The Future with an appearance at the mall’s HMV store on November 16 at 11am when hundreds of fans are set to attend. It forms part of a UK tour of meet and greet sessions with fans with other dates in cities including London. Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester. Full details of the instore signings are available HERE.

It comes after the Doncaster-born former One Direction star revealed the new album, the release of a new track Out Of My System and a string of arena dates across the UK and Europe for 2023. The tour will visit Europe from August to November next year including a date at London's O2 Arena – and a date on South Yorkshire soil when he visits Sheffield Arena.

The UK and Ireland concert dates are:

Fans will be able to meet Louis Tomlinson in South Yorkshire later this month.

Wed 8 Nov 2023

Dublin – 3Arena

Fri 10 Nov

Sheffield – Utilita Arena

Sat 11 Nov

Manchester – AO Arena

Sun 12 Nov

Glasgow – OVO Hydro

Tue 14 Nov

Brighton – Brighton Centre

Wed 15 Nov

Cardiff – International Arena

Fri 17 Nov

London – The O2

Sat 18 Nov

Birmingham – Resorts World Arena

Louis returned to music with the first single from the album, ‘Bigger Than Me’ last month, the first new song from Louis since the release of his million selling debut solo album 'Walls' in 2020. ‘Bigger Than Me' is an impassioned pop song that has seen plays across Radio 1 and has been playlisted by Radio 2 and Virgin Radio, and head straight into the US Top 40 Radio. The upcoming album ‘Faith In The Future' will be released on November 11.

Louis has collaborated on the album with celebrated names such as Rob Harvey, Mike Crossey (The 1975, Wolf Alice), Dan Grech (The Killers, The Vaccines, Halsey),Nico Rebscher (Alice Merton), Joe Cross (Courteeners), and Hurts frontman Theo Hutchcraft. Whilst recording the album, Louis had a core aim: to produce a collection of songs befitting an anthemic live show — a task he's risen to with aplomb.

In 2021, Louis was listed in the Guinness Book Of World Records for breaking the record for the most livestreamed concert by a solo male artist. Louis hosted one of the biggest live stream concert events ever held, selling over 160,000 tickets to fans in over 110 countries and raising funds for several important charities and touring crew affected by the pandemic.