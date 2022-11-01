Louis Tomlinson: Pop idol to meet fans at Meadowhall HMV signing session in Sheffield
South Yorkshire pop sensation Louis Tomlinson is to meet fans on home soil with a signing session at Sheffield’s Meadowhall shopping centre.
The star will be promoting the launch of his new album Faith In The Future with an appearance at the mall’s HMV store on November 16 at 11am when hundreds of fans are set to attend. It forms part of a UK tour of meet and greet sessions with fans with other dates in cities including London. Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester. Full details of the instore signings are available HERE.
It comes after the Doncaster-born former One Direction star revealed the new album, the release of a new track Out Of My System and a string of arena dates across the UK and Europe for 2023. The tour will visit Europe from August to November next year including a date at London's O2 Arena – and a date on South Yorkshire soil when he visits Sheffield Arena.
The UK and Ireland concert dates are:
Wed 8 Nov 2023
Dublin – 3Arena
Fri 10 Nov
Sheffield – Utilita Arena
Sat 11 Nov
Manchester – AO Arena
Sun 12 Nov
Glasgow – OVO Hydro
Tue 14 Nov
Brighton – Brighton Centre
Wed 15 Nov
Cardiff – International Arena
Fri 17 Nov
London – The O2
Sat 18 Nov
Birmingham – Resorts World Arena
Louis returned to music with the first single from the album, ‘Bigger Than Me’ last month, the first new song from Louis since the release of his million selling debut solo album 'Walls' in 2020. ‘Bigger Than Me' is an impassioned pop song that has seen plays across Radio 1 and has been playlisted by Radio 2 and Virgin Radio, and head straight into the US Top 40 Radio. The upcoming album ‘Faith In The Future' will be released on November 11.
Louis has collaborated on the album with celebrated names such as Rob Harvey, Mike Crossey (The 1975, Wolf Alice), Dan Grech (The Killers, The Vaccines, Halsey),Nico Rebscher (Alice Merton), Joe Cross (Courteeners), and Hurts frontman Theo Hutchcraft. Whilst recording the album, Louis had a core aim: to produce a collection of songs befitting an anthemic live show — a task he's risen to with aplomb.
In 2021, Louis was listed in the Guinness Book Of World Records for breaking the record for the most livestreamed concert by a solo male artist. Louis hosted one of the biggest live stream concert events ever held, selling over 160,000 tickets to fans in over 110 countries and raising funds for several important charities and touring crew affected by the pandemic.
Following the huge success of the festival's 2021 debut, August also saw the return of Louis’ highly successful The Away From Home Festival. The one-day event was staged this year at the stunning Marenostrum Fuengirola in Malaga Spain, hosting 18,000 fans and selling out in just 24hrs with a line-up of some of the best new British bands. He has achieved considerable solo success after first coming to fame as a member of multi-million selling boy band One Direction.