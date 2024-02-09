Meadowhall: Sheffield shopping centre announces Dragon & Lion Parade for Chinese New Year celebrations
The iconic Meadowhall dome will light up red as part of Chinese New Year celebrations this weekend, the mega-mall has announced.
Visitors to the centre on Saturday could have the chance to watch and take part in a traditional dragon and lion parade, as part of a city-wide celebration of the Lunar Chinese New Year.
Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: "As a landmark in the city, we’re proud to turn our iconic domes red to mark the Lunar New Year in Sheffield and bring the community together to celebrate the Year of the Dragon, while also raising vital funds for one of our long-standing charity partners."
The celebrations form part of a Sheffield-wide festival starting on Friday, February 9, which will be Eastern culture to the heart of Sheffield with food, music and dance.
The festival is raising money for the Children's Hospital Charity as they support the life-changing work inside Sheffield Children's Hospital.
At 5pm on Friday, the Children's Hospital itself will kick-off the festivities with a light switch-on event for its five-metre-long dragon.
Three big events will take place on Saturday with a Peace Gardens Street Parade from 10am-6pm and a Year of the Dragon Spectacular Show at 7pm in the University of Sheffield's Octagon cente.
The Dragon and Lion Parade at Meadowhall will take place at three times throughout the day at the Lower Main Dome, outside Victoria's Secret - 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm.
The Peace Gardens Street Parade returns at the same times on Sunday and the celebrations are rounded up on Tuesday with a Charity Banquet Auction at the China Red restaurant on Rockingham Gate.