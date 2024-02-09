Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The iconic Meadowhall dome will light up red as part of Chinese New Year celebrations this weekend, the mega-mall has announced.

Visitors to the centre on Saturday could have the chance to watch and take part in a traditional dragon and lion parade, as part of a city-wide celebration of the Lunar Chinese New Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: "As a landmark in the city, we’re proud to turn our iconic domes red to mark the Lunar New Year in Sheffield and bring the community together to celebrate the Year of the Dragon, while also raising vital funds for one of our long-standing charity partners."

The celebrations form part of a Sheffield-wide festival starting on Friday, February 9, which will be Eastern culture to the heart of Sheffield with food, music and dance.

The festival is raising money for the Children's Hospital Charity as they support the life-changing work inside Sheffield Children's Hospital.

At 5pm on Friday, the Children's Hospital itself will kick-off the festivities with a light switch-on event for its five-metre-long dragon.

Meadowhall is going to be part of Sheffield's city-wide Lunar Chinese New Year celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three big events will take place on Saturday with a Peace Gardens Street Parade from 10am-6pm and a Year of the Dragon Spectacular Show at 7pm in the University of Sheffield's Octagon cente.

The Dragon and Lion Parade at Meadowhall will take place at three times throughout the day at the Lower Main Dome, outside Victoria's Secret - 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm.