A Sheffield man raped a 12-year-old girl on two separate occasions in a city park, after deceiving her by telling her he was 15 and providing her with a false name.

As defendant Lewis Stacey was sent to prison for multiple rape charges, the true impact of his offending upon the 12-year-old girl he preyed upon was laid bare as her statement was read to a Sheffield Crown Court hearing.

In it, she described how she feels that Stacey has 'taken something special away' from her.

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, also said Stacey’s offending has left her feeling 'bad' about herself.

"I don’t feel confident about myself, don’t want to spend as much time with my friends anymore as they always go to the park where it happened," she continued.

Prosecutor, Ian Goldsack, told a hearing held on February 8, 2024 that prior to raping the girl - the complainant, Stacey had entered into a communication with her over the social media platform, Snapchat.

Mr Goldsack described how, during the course of their communication, Stacey, then aged 20, deceived the complainant about a number of aspects of his identity.

In addition to pretending to be 15-years-old, Stacey also provided the complainant with the false name of Jordan Mappleton, and purported to be a pupil at a Sheffield school.

Following their Snapchat communication, Stacey met with, and raped, the complainant at a Sheffield park on two separate occasions.

The complainant subsequently went to the police with her mother; and after forensic swabs were taken from the girl, Stacey’s DNA linked him to the offences.

During his police interview, however, Stacey claimed he had never met the complainant, the court heard.

Stacey, now aged 21, of Richmond Hall Road, Richmond, Sheffield subsequently pleaded guilty to a number of sex offences, namely four counts of raping a child under 13.

Stacey was initially charged with other offences, including causing or inciting a child aged 13 or under to engage in sexual activity, rape of a child under 13 and sexual assault of a child under 13; and those offences were left to lie on file following his guilty pleas to the other matters.

Defending, Elizabeth Muir said Stacey had 'taken full responsibility' for his actions and is 'not a young man who seeks to blame others, he entirely blames himself'.

Ms Muir also referred to Stacey as someone with a number of mental health, and intellectual, difficulties; and said ‘he is someone who may not have a particularly easy time in custody'.

She continued by saying Stacey has a supportive family, and has been making the most of his time in custody so far, and urged Judge Dixon to pass the lowest sentence possible, commensurate with his public duty.

Passing sentence, Judge Dixon said that he had read a number of reports prepared on Stacey’s behalf, detailing the 'difficulties' he has had in life.

He continued: "At the same time, you have the emotional intelligence to understand that what you did was wrong, that you understand the way it would have impacted your victim."

Judge Dixon also told Stacey that he found the fact 'you had the wherewithal to conceal your identity, to give a false name, false age' to be of concern.

"She was only just 12, you were in your 20s, you lied and told her you were 15 and were still at school," Judge Dixon said, adding that he would take Stacey’s basis of plea into consideration.

Judge Dixon jailed Stacey for seven years, six months, and said he felt it necessary to impose an extended licence of one year, bringing his total sentence to one of eight years, six months.

He also made Stacey the subject of a 15-year sexual harm prevention order, and granted a restraining order which prohibits him from contacting the complainant for a period of 15 years.

Prior to passing sentence, Judge Dixon warned the family members of both the defendant and the complainant - who were present in court - that if there were any 'outbursts' the individual or individuals responsible would be held in contempt of court and 'sent downstairs' to the cells.

But after the sentencing passed without incident, he thanked both families for the way they had 'conducted' themselves in court; and acknowledged that this type of hearing is 'never easy for either side'.

Speaking after Stacey was jailed, Detective Constable Jason Earl, officer in the case, said: "The young victim very bravely came forward and reported to the police what Stacey had done to her.

"Upon his arrest, Stacey initially denied having ever met the victim and only entered a guilty plea when forensic evidence proved he was responsible for the offences.

Judge David Dixon jailed Lewis Stacey for seven years, six months, and said he felt it necessary to impose an extended licence of one year, bringing his total sentence to one of eight years, six months

"This incident has had a profound effect on the victim and I would like to praise her for the tremendous courage and dignity she has shown throughout the investigation and court proceedings.

"I am pleased that Stacey is behind bars where he can do no further harm, and I hope this sentencing allows the victim to attempt to move forward with her life.