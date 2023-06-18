News you can trust since 1887
Lowedges festival Sheffield: 29 pictures of people enjoying the festival over last 15 years

It may not be happening this year – but these pictures will remind you of great times at the Lowedges Festival in Sheffield over the last 15 years
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 18th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST

Organisers have announced that the famous festival, which attracts thousands of people to Greenhill Park each August, will not take place this summer.

But we have delved into our archives to put together a gallery showing some of the great festivals that have taken place there in the past.

Organisers are hoping that the Lowedges Festival may return next year if arrangements can be made to allow it.

Lowedges Festival 2016 at Greenhill Park. Adam Griffiths and Mark Wollhouse from Knights in Battle.

1. Knights in Battle.

Lowedges Festival 2016 at Greenhill Park. Adam Griffiths and Mark Wollhouse from Knights in Battle. Photo: Chris Etchells

Lowedges Festival 2016 at Greenhill Park. Anna, Elsa, and Olaf from Frozen and Playtime Children's Mascots entertained the crowds

2. Frozen

Lowedges Festival 2016 at Greenhill Park. Anna, Elsa, and Olaf from Frozen and Playtime Children's Mascots entertained the crowds Photo: Chris Etchells

Lowedges Festival 2016 at Greenhill Park. The classic car show.

3. Sports car

Lowedges Festival 2016 at Greenhill Park. The classic car show. Photo: Chris Etchells

Lowedges Festival 2016 at Greenhill Park. Riderick and Anne Hughes having afternoon tea at the event.

4. Afternoon tea

Lowedges Festival 2016 at Greenhill Park. Riderick and Anne Hughes having afternoon tea at the event. Photo: Chris Etchells

