It may not be happening this year – but these pictures will remind you of great times at the Lowedges Festival in Sheffield over the last 15 years

Organisers have announced that the famous festival, which attracts thousands of people to Greenhill Park each August, will not take place this summer.

But we have delved into our archives to put together a gallery showing some of the great festivals that have taken place there in the past.

Organisers are hoping that the Lowedges Festival may return next year if arrangements can be made to allow it.

1 . Knights in Battle. Lowedges Festival 2016 at Greenhill Park. Adam Griffiths and Mark Wollhouse from Knights in Battle. Photo: Chris Etchells Photo Sales

2 . Frozen Lowedges Festival 2016 at Greenhill Park. Anna, Elsa, and Olaf from Frozen and Playtime Children's Mascots entertained the crowds Photo: Chris Etchells Photo Sales

3 . Sports car Lowedges Festival 2016 at Greenhill Park. The classic car show. Photo: Chris Etchells Photo Sales

4 . Afternoon tea Lowedges Festival 2016 at Greenhill Park. Riderick and Anne Hughes having afternoon tea at the event. Photo: Chris Etchells Photo Sales

