Sheffield MP Louise Haigh has now joined the fight to save the Lowedges Festival – calling for Sheffield Council to step in.

Ms Haigh, Labour MP for Sheffield, Heeley, and the party’s front bench transport spokeswoman in parliament, has called on the council to put money into the event to make it happen this year.

It was announced this month that the festival traditionally held in Greenghill Park, one of the largest in the city, would not happen this year, because the man who has been the main organiser for the last 16 years was taking semi-retirement, with no one else available to take his role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Haigh said: “For the thousands of people who visit the Lowedges Festival each year and for those who have been coming over the past 16 years, it will come as a huge blow to hear that the festival may not go ahead this year. I’ve enjoyed attending and participating on numerous occasions and it is a huge boost to Lowedges.

MP Louise Haigh has called on Sheffield Council to save this year's Lowedges Festival, which organisers say will not happen this year

“The festival is a huge feat to pull together and I want to pay tribute to the brilliant local volunteers, not least Stephen Rich, who have dedicated so much time and resource.

“I’m calling on local councillors who represent their residents on the South Local Area Committee to stand up for their residents and invest in this festival. They have the power and financial resources to ensure that the festival can still go ahead in some form this year; they must not let their residents down.

“The festival can still go ahead this year if it gets the backing it needs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Richard Shaw has previously said he was aware that organisers were trying to find volunteers to take some of the tasks involved on, and said the council and local councillors supported the festival, which he described as a fantastic event for the local community.

He said one suggestion had been to organise a public meeting, getting community groups together to try to get more people involved. He said the council traditionally provided logistical support, and some funding for things including insurance.