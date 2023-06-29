News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands

Lowedges Festival: MP Louise Haigh calls on Sheffield Council to step in to save Greenhill Park event

Sheffield MP Louise Haigh has now joined the fight to save the Lowedges Festival – calling for Sheffield Council to step in.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 29th Jun 2023, 04:00 BST

Ms Haigh, Labour MP for Sheffield, Heeley, and the party’s front bench transport spokeswoman in parliament, has called on the council to put money into the event to make it happen this year.

It was announced this month that the festival traditionally held in Greenghill Park, one of the largest in the city, would not happen this year, because the man who has been the main organiser for the last 16 years was taking semi-retirement, with no one else available to take his role.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ms Haigh said: “For the thousands of people who visit the Lowedges Festival each year and for those who have been coming over the past 16 years, it will come as a huge blow to hear that the festival may not go ahead this year. I’ve enjoyed attending and participating on numerous occasions and it is a huge boost to Lowedges.

Most Popular
MP Louise Haigh has called on Sheffield Council to save this year's Lowedges Festival, which organisers say will not happen this yearMP Louise Haigh has called on Sheffield Council to save this year's Lowedges Festival, which organisers say will not happen this year
MP Louise Haigh has called on Sheffield Council to save this year's Lowedges Festival, which organisers say will not happen this year

“The festival is a huge feat to pull together and I want to pay tribute to the brilliant local volunteers, not least Stephen Rich, who have dedicated so much time and resource.

“I’m calling on local councillors who represent their residents on the South Local Area Committee to stand up for their residents and invest in this festival. They have the power and financial resources to ensure that the festival can still go ahead in some form this year; they must not let their residents down.

“The festival can still go ahead this year if it gets the backing it needs.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coun Richard Shaw has previously said he was aware that organisers were trying to find volunteers to take some of the tasks involved on, and said the council and local councillors supported the festival, which he described as a fantastic event for the local community.

He said one suggestion had been to organise a public meeting, getting community groups together to try to get more people involved. He said the council traditionally provided logistical support, and some funding for things including insurance.

Meanwhile, Stephen Rich, secretary of the Lowedges Community Festival Group, has said there are hopes three, small events may be held on the same day in August instead in nearby venues, with a bid for lottery funding.

Related topics:Louise HaighSheffield CouncilSheffieldLabour