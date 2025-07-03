The Leadmill Sheffield: Huge skip appears as club operators repeat threat ahead of departure
The skip will be there until August 14, a note states, the day the current business must be out.
It follows a three-year legal battle to stay which ended when director Phil Mills admitted defeat in May. The last public gig was on Friday June 27.
General manager Ian Lawlor said the building would be returned to the condition it was in when they arrived “as per our lease.”
He added: “As we've said from the beginning, we will be taking everything that belongs to us when we go.
“Anything that belongs to us that we don't need to take with us will be sold or go in the skip.”
The building was a derelict flour mill before opening as a community centre and music venue in 1980.
Speaking to The Star in 2022, Mr Lawlor said it was their intention to take everything “from the fixtures to the doors.”
He added: “The Leadmill will not continue – The Leadmill is us, the staff and all the fixtures. We'll take everything with us, because we own it - the fixtures, the equipment, the doors.
"When we leave it will be a derelict flour mill, and that’s what they will be left with.
"They'll have to start from scratch, it will take them a year to get it up and running.”
It had expected to move in when the Leadmill operators’ 20-year lease expired in March 2023.
Electric Group bosses previously said they intended to refurbish the building and offer workers jobs at a new nightclub in the premises.
But the length of time it was closed depended on the condition it was left in, they said.
The Leadmill is advertising gigs at Sheffield venues including Foundry, Hallamshire Hotel, Network, Sidney and Matilda and The Steamworks. Some gigs state ‘venue to be confirmed’.
