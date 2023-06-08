The event is back for a second year and is getting even bigger, with more Crazy Golf holes than ever before.

A community event in Sheffield's "coolest" neighbourhood is returning for a second year of 'Crepes and Crazy Golf' this Sunday.

The Kelham Island and Neepsend Community Alliance (KINCA) are taking their popular family event to the Ball Street Bridge for even more space and crazy golf holes. Craig Wolstenholme, the KINCA secretary, said: "It's great to just get everyone of all ages together.

"We do lots and lots of projects in the community to get people together and socialising, especially after Covid."

Simon Wigglesworth-Baker (left) and Craig Wolstenholme (right) are members of KINCA, who are hosting the event.

This is the second time KINCA have hosted this event, but the increased space on the Ball Street Bridge means they will be able to offer nine crazy golf holes to visitors.

Craig told The Star the course will feature a lot of miniature replicas of Kelham Island landmarks, including the bridge, the Bessemer Converter, and a number of the area's famous pubs and bars.

Last year, Kelham Island was named one of the World's "coolest neighbourhoods" by TimeOut magazine. The district came in 35th out of 51 in the magazine's list.

The Sunday Times also named Kelham Island as one of the UK's coolest places to move to in January 2023. The newspaper said Kelham was one of the top 11 coolest places in the UK, joined by Londonderry in Northern Ireland and North Berwick in Scotland.

Craig said: "We’re really looking to hosting this event for the first time on the picturesque Ball Street Bridge in the centre of Kelham Island. We enjoy organising events which bring the community together and the bridge is an ideal location as it's now closed to traffic as part of the low traffic neighbourhood.

Craig Wolstenholme manning KINCA's Kelham Crepes stand.

"We’re extremely grateful to Sheffield City Council for providing the funding for this event and to Yes2Ventures, KIAC, Wickes and Compassionate Sheffield for their support in this project. So please pop down on Sunday and enjoy a round of golf followed by a delicious Crepe!"