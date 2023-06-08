News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation
Danish homeware retailer announced for city centre store
British girl, 3 among those stabbed in knife attack in Annecy, France
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election

Kelham Island Sheffield: Crepes and Crazy Golf coming to one of 'world's coolest neighbourhoods'

The event is back for a second year and is getting even bigger, with more Crazy Golf holes than ever before.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 8th Jun 2023, 13:18 BST

A community event in Sheffield's "coolest" neighbourhood is returning for a second year of 'Crepes and Crazy Golf' this Sunday.

The Kelham Island and Neepsend Community Alliance (KINCA) are taking their popular family event to the Ball Street Bridge for even more space and crazy golf holes. Craig Wolstenholme, the KINCA secretary, said: "It's great to just get everyone of all ages together.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We do lots and lots of projects in the community to get people together and socialising, especially after Covid."

Most Popular

    Simon Wigglesworth-Baker (left) and Craig Wolstenholme (right) are members of KINCA, who are hosting the event.Simon Wigglesworth-Baker (left) and Craig Wolstenholme (right) are members of KINCA, who are hosting the event.
    Simon Wigglesworth-Baker (left) and Craig Wolstenholme (right) are members of KINCA, who are hosting the event.

    This is the second time KINCA have hosted this event, but the increased space on the Ball Street Bridge means they will be able to offer nine crazy golf holes to visitors.

    Craig told The Star the course will feature a lot of miniature replicas of Kelham Island landmarks, including the bridge, the Bessemer Converter, and a number of the area's famous pubs and bars.

    Last year, Kelham Island was named one of the World's "coolest neighbourhoods" by TimeOut magazine. The district came in 35th out of 51 in the magazine's list.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The Sunday Times also named Kelham Island as one of the UK's coolest places to move to in January 2023. The newspaper said Kelham was one of the top 11 coolest places in the UK, joined by Londonderry in Northern Ireland and North Berwick in Scotland.

    Craig said: "We’re really looking to hosting this event for the first time on the picturesque Ball Street Bridge in the centre of Kelham Island. We enjoy organising events which bring the community together and the bridge is an ideal location as it's now closed to traffic as part of the low traffic neighbourhood.

    Craig Wolstenholme manning KINCA's Kelham Crepes stand.Craig Wolstenholme manning KINCA's Kelham Crepes stand.
    Craig Wolstenholme manning KINCA's Kelham Crepes stand.

    "We’re extremely grateful to Sheffield City Council for providing the funding for this event and to Yes2Ventures, KIAC, Wickes and Compassionate Sheffield for their support in this project. So please pop down on Sunday and enjoy a round of golf followed by a delicious Crepe!"

    All funds raised by the event will be put back into the Community Alliance so they can continue their work in future projects. The Crepes and Crazy Golf event runs from 11am to 4pm, this Sunday, June 11, 2023.

    Related topics:CommunityKelham IslandSheffieldPeople