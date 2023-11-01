Comedian Jimmy Carr, star of Eight Out of 10 Cats, has announced a Sheffield Arena show, and this is how to get tickets

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Controversial comedian Jimmy Carr has announced a Sheffield Arena show - his first ever at the venue.

The Eight out of 10 Cats and Big Fat Quiz of the Year host will be at the venue in the Don Valley on December 12, 2025, in what is his first arena tour, called Jimmy Carr: Laughs Funny. And the venue has warned people who are easily offended that some of his comedy is 'dark'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday, November 3, 2023 online from www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk.

Most Popular

Comedian Jimmy Carr has announced a Sheffield Arena show. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Sheffield International Venues, which runs the Arena, said in a statement: "If you like fast-paced, edgy one-liners then get ready to be happy… one of the world’s best loved comedians, Jimmy Carr, is back on tour with a brand-new show for 2024 and 2025, Jimmy Carr: Laughs Funny.

"Jimmy tells jokes, and jokes are like magnets. Jokes attract some people, but they can also repel. Some people are repelled by Jimmy's dark brand of comedy. This show is not for them. But if it's the kind of thing you like, then this is the kind of thing you’ll like."

The 51-year-old stand-up comedian last performed in Sheffield at the City Hall last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He caused a storm last year after a controversial Holocaust joke in his new Netflix special His Dark Material received a backlash, which prompted some to call for his Sheffield gig to be cancelled.

In October 2009, Carr received criticism for a joke he made about British soldiers who had lost limbs in Iraq and Afghanistan.