Jimmy Carr: Big name comedian announces Sheffield Arena gig and this is how to get tickets
Comedian Jimmy Carr, star of Eight Out of 10 Cats, has announced a Sheffield Arena show, and this is how to get tickets
Controversial comedian Jimmy Carr has announced a Sheffield Arena show - his first ever at the venue.
The Eight out of 10 Cats and Big Fat Quiz of the Year host will be at the venue in the Don Valley on December 12, 2025, in what is his first arena tour, called Jimmy Carr: Laughs Funny. And the venue has warned people who are easily offended that some of his comedy is 'dark'.
Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday, November 3, 2023 online from www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk.
Sheffield International Venues, which runs the Arena, said in a statement: "If you like fast-paced, edgy one-liners then get ready to be happy… one of the world’s best loved comedians, Jimmy Carr, is back on tour with a brand-new show for 2024 and 2025, Jimmy Carr: Laughs Funny.
"Jimmy tells jokes, and jokes are like magnets. Jokes attract some people, but they can also repel. Some people are repelled by Jimmy's dark brand of comedy. This show is not for them. But if it's the kind of thing you like, then this is the kind of thing you’ll like."
The 51-year-old stand-up comedian last performed in Sheffield at the City Hall last year.
He caused a storm last year after a controversial Holocaust joke in his new Netflix special His Dark Material received a backlash, which prompted some to call for his Sheffield gig to be cancelled.
In October 2009, Carr received criticism for a joke he made about British soldiers who had lost limbs in Iraq and Afghanistan.
